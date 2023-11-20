Trans News Now 11/20/23

Spread the love

The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is now in theaters. Hunter Schafer plays the part of Tigris Snow, cousin of Coriolanus Snow. She gave PinkNews a brief interview about the movie.

PinkNews has short biographies of five trans people from history whom you may not have heard about.

In an article for LGBTQ Nation, some trans youths tell what gives them gender euphoria.

Two transgender boys have filed suit against the University of Missouri over its decision to stop prescribing hormones to minors. Missouri did pass a law prohibiting that practice, but the law does allow those who were already prescribed hormones to continue their treatments. The Missouri Independent has this story.

Shandon Floyd, a 20-year-old transgender woman, was found dead in South Carolina, five days after she disappeared. Although there are no obvious signs of foul play, an autopsy will be performed. This story comes from WIS-TV.

Mexico’s first non-binary magistrate was found murdered in their house, along with their partner. CNN Wire reports that there was no evidence of a break-in.

Two men in Puerto Rico were sentenced for a paintball attack on a homeless transgender woman, an attack which they recorded on video. Alexa Neulisa Luciano, the transgender woman who was attacked, was found shot to death the next morning. This story comes from The Advocate>

In Texas, Fayaka Dunbar was acquitted of the murders of drag performer and transgender woman Bianca Davenport (also known as Bianca Starr) and a fellow drag performer who was a gay male. Dunbar claimed self-defense at the trial. The Advocate has this story.

A former Chicago police sergeant has been found guilty of kidnapping a transgender woman and sexually abusing her. This story comes from the Chicago Sun Times.

The Supreme Court has denied a petition from Florida, asking that court to hear the case for lifting the temporary injunction on enforcing the ban on drag performances. This is all part of a pretrial motion, but the indications are that both the district court and the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals feel that the law is likely unconstitutional. The Advocate has this story.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced an amendment to the budget which would have cut the salary for Secretary of Health Rachel Levine to one dollar. The amendment failed, 170-254, with one member voting “present.” That means that 46 Republicans in the House voted against the amendment, which is good. It also means that 170 Republicans voted for the amendment. Newsweek has this story.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has said it is “deeply concerned” about human rights in the United States, including discrimination against LGBTQ+ people by some states. This story comes from Them.

A new study shows that the use of testosterone in trans men and gender-diverse individuals increases the desire for sexual activity. It also seems to make vaginal penetration more painful. Healio has this story.

Next Goal Wins is a new film based on the American Samoa soccer team which finally looked like a real team rather than an embarrassment. A star of that team, perhaps the star, was Jaiya Saelua, a fa’afafine, the Samoan version of a third gender identity. She talked with Them about her experience with the real team, and about how the real team is similar to and different from what is seen in the movie.

Marlon Wayans revealed this week that one of his children is transgender. That child is now known as his son Kai. People magazine has this story.

Yo-Yo Ma played a cello solo for a new song, which also features Pattie Gonia, a drag queen and environmental activist, and Quinn Christopherson, an Indigenous trans musician. The song is called Won’t Give Up, and is available on various streaming platforms, according to Them.

How about a film that combines drag with horror? That would be Big Easy Queens. While the movie is set in New Orleans, it was filmed in Florida, while the anti-drag law was working its way through the legislature It is currently being shown at film festivals, hoping to find a distributor. Out.com has this story.

The Keystone Conference is looking for speakers, presenters and workshop moderators to cover a diverse range of topics that appeal to the spectrum of transgender individuals, their families and friends at next year’s conference in March. The ‘deadline’ to submit is January 15th, 2024. They will start to select and schedule workshops starting in mid-December. Get more information on how to submit your proposal from the Keystone website.

To honor Transgender Awareness Week, Governor Phil Murphy announced the launch of Transgender.NJ.gov, a comprehensive resource for transgender and non-binary residents of New Jersey. The new website aims to provide crucial support and information, including legal name changes, gender-affirming healthcare, and mental health services.

Sarah Jane Baker is currently in prison on the Isle of Wight, for the crime of speaking out forcefully against TERFs. The prison doctor has stopped her estrogen treatments, which some are calling a “medical detransition.” This story comes from PinkNews has this story.

A Texas school board voted to reinstate the original cast and script of a local high school’s production of Oklahoma! after the school district put restrictions in place. Read the story on the CBS58 website.

India is making it easier for its citizens who get gender confirmation surgery in other countries to update their passports. This story comes from Biometric Update.

The Pope invited transgender people in Italy to lunch. They were among 1200 people who attended lunch with the pontiff on Sunday. The luncheon came after the Vatican’s doctrinal office issued a statement saying transgender people can be godparents at Roman Catholic baptisms, witnesses at religious weddings and receive baptism themselves. Get the story from Reuters.

