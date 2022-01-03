The Joy of Hosiery

Spread the love















I received a number of pairs of stockings for Christmas. I was running low so my wife bought me four pairs.

They vary in design and style. Three of them are varying shades of black and one pair is skin colored. They have a variety of tops. To me the tops are very important. I like lace topped stay ups; I think they are very sexy. To help them say up I have a small bottle of especially designed adhesive called ‘It Stays’, obtainable from The Breast Form Store. (Editor’s Note: It Stays appears to have been replaced with Holdup Adhesive.) The top of the bottle has a roller which one rolls around one’s leg at the upper portion of the stocking. They will stay up as long as you want. After the stockings are removed the portion of the leg where the adhesive was applied needs to be wiped with a damp cloth, or your thighs will stick together.

The stockings with plain tops must be supported by garters. A regular garter belt is OK, or alternatively a corset or girdle.I am sure you really don’t need me to tell you this. Some of these stockings come with a rear seam, which is very attractive and will make your legs look longer. When on, make sure the seam is centered on the back of your leg and is straight; seamed stockings come in all shades.

Using garters with lace topped stockings, while attractive for some people can be a problem. Attaching the garters is sometimes, I will go as far to say nearly always, a problem. If the clips at the end of the strap are on the small side, it is almost impossible because the adhesive strips and the lace make the stocking too thick. Stockings with a regular top need to be held up with garters. In some cases the packet will advise you if garters are needed. I have a pair of black stockings made from a thicker material, with spandex, these stay up on their own.and they do not have a lace top. They had bows on them at one point, but I pulled them off, because I thought they looked chintzy.

I read somewhere, that, before new stockings are worn they should be washed and then washed again immediately after use. This is supposed to increase the stockings life and make them feel more comfortable. I don’t know if it has an affect on the life of the stockings, but I agree with the latter. They do feel more comfortable.

Another way to make stockings feel more comfortable is to make sure your legs are, hair free. I personally use Neet or Nair. Putting on a clean pair of stockings on fresh clean legs is a very pleasant experience. In addition, with a foot sander, remove as much of the rough skin on your heels as you can and make sure your toe nails are well trimmed and smooth. If you don’t take these precautions your stockings will ladder almost every time you wear them

I almost forgot to mention coloured stockings. They are made in almost any color you want. Red, blue, white, purple or brown, just to mention a few. The tops of colored stockings are treated the same way as the more common types with the same result

One item I feel I must mention is this business of plain toed and sandal foot. If you are wearing stockings with sandals don’t wear sandal foot. They look awful. I still don’t know why they are called sandal foot, it doesn’t make much sense to me. Maybe someone could solve the mystery.

I hope you all had a happy Christmas.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: crossdressing