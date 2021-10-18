“The House” LGBTQIA+ Talk Show Now on Fox Soul

Spread the love















Los Angeles, CA: The all new and exciting one-hour Black LGBTQIA talk show, The House is now on Fox Television Network’s new streaming platform Fox Soul. The series premiered Friday, October 8, 2021 and is available for free on Foxsoul.tv, Roku, and other platforms.

Featuring a panel of queer and transgender guests and hosts, The House will provide a supportive comfortable platform for serious discussions surrounding issues facing people of color, LGBTQIA+, cancel culture, and of course, sex. The all-queer host panel known as “The Fam” includes community psychologist and life coach, Antonio LeMons, clinical psychologist and trauma specialist, Cheryl Rich, international beauty expert and hairstylist, Chris Curse, and producer-creator and online personality, Aaron Johnson Levy. The four are joined by resident heterosexual culinary expert Chef Sean Freelon, to serve up a 3-course meal for each dinner with our guests.

The eleven-episode series includes special guests such as transgender GLAAD Media Award nominee and Warner Records soul singer, Shea Diamond, controversial music producer, and Love and Hip-Hop reality star, Milan Christopher, famed celebrity choreographer from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Disney’s Aladdin, Jamal Sims, and the first openly gay WWE superstar Fred Rosser formerly known as Darren Young. No topic is off-limits and everyone’s voice is heard at this table.

The House is in good company at Fox Soul as their fall 2021 lineup includes Chopping It Up with Charles Oakley, Getting Back to Bri, Cocktails with Queens, starring Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy, Vivica A. Fox, and Syleena Johnson, Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored, as well as content from Dame Dash Studios.

The House is executive-produced by nine-time Emmy® Nominated veteran Hollywood producer Doug DeLuca (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) along with executive-producer Kurt T Jones (America’s Next Top Model, Biggest Loser) who also directed the series. Executive producer and co-host Cheryl Rich, producer Mindy Rosario and supervising producer Fresh Carreras creatively forge a unique space for discussion and inclusion. Legacy of Life Entertainment in partnership with Kujofilm are proud to present this ground-breaking production.

Aaron Johnson Levy created the concept for The House, motivated by the lack of role models he had growing up as a gender-nonconforming Black boy in a conservative environment. “I envisioned this platform being a source of inspiration, learning, and healing for all who yearn for soul-freedom.”

Fox Soul is Fox’s first advertising supported over-the-top (OTT) network. It is a widely syndicated, free streaming platform focused on the African American/Black community, celebrating Black culture, conversation, and entertainment.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: FYI