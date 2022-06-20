My Makeup Routine

Spread the love

Putting on makeup is like painting a picture. One starts with a bare canvas and you proceed from there. The first thing I suggest you do is consult a cosmetician. Such a person can be found in department stores or makeup specialists like Sephora. If you spend enough money they may give you a makeover for free. Or failing that, you could pay for one. It really helps with the color section, style, and techniques for such things as contouring, eye makeup and applying lipstick. I am not suggesting you do this every time you apply makeup. You must pay attention and discuss with the cosmetician exactly what she is doing.

Unless you have had hair removal treatment, shaving your face is the first item on the list. By using an electric razor combined with soap and a regular razor one can get things quite smooth. Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize. Good moisturizers, such as Nivea, Neutrogena or L’oreal are easily obtained from any drug store. Moisturize every day, despite your beard as it keeps our skin soft and smooth as possible.

Assemble all the items you will be needing to complete the task at hand. Put them in some form of order so they do not get forgotten. For example, if I do my eyeshadow before I do the eyeliner, the liner becomes difficult to apply, or alternatively, missing your primer before you do the foundation. If you assemble all these items in some form of order, you don’t have to keep digging for them as you go along, and you avoid mistakes,

This is a suggested list of more common makeup items one might use: moisturizer, concealer if you need it, primer, foundation, eye shadow, eyeliner, contouring powder, blush or bronzer, lipstick and face powder. Makeup remover and face cream should also be included. Now is a good time to check your color selections. Whatever you are doing color or shade is a major factor. Always choose colors or shades that complement each other and go with the tone of your skin.

Now you’re ready to do your paint job

Apply primer over your moisturizer. The primer goes on your face everywhere the foundation will go. Face, eyes, neck and lower ears. The same as the primer you put on a surface when painting a wall, it makes a bond between the skin and the foundation.This is going to provide a base for your foundation. Next, apply concealer over the rough spots. Not everyone needs it of course; when you get to my age it is essential. Now comes the key to your final appearance, your foundation. Caution on the amount you use, as too much will make your face look pasty. Smooth it out with a damp makeup sponge. As previously mentioned, cover your whole face, including around the eyes, neck and lower ears. Many foundations come with an SPF rating, fifty is good.

Now the rest of the makeup is done in a sequence which is a personal thing; the choice of the participant. I usually do it as follows — eyebrows, using a pair of tweezers, remove excess hairs, brush them and apply the color and check the shape, it is possible to buy templates to help you with this. The shade is also important, neither too light or too dark. Correct if necessary.

A white eyeliner is next. This goes along the lower rim of the eye, between the eyeball and the lid. I was advised to do this by the makeup specialist in a local drug store. She said it makes your eyes look larger; which it does. An eyeliner pencil goes around the whole eye. Sharpen the point of the eyeliner pencil to prevent a fat line.

Mascara is a personal choice. If you are just going shopping you can go without. A party or a dance not so much. A tube of mascara usually contains a special curved brush which allows good contact with the eyelash. There is also an eyelash curling device that allows one to curl the lash.

Now we start with some real color, eye shadow is very important, one usually uses an appropriate color between the eyebrow and the top of the eyelid. Mostly the eyelid is done in a slightly darker shade of the prime eye shadow color. Sometimes we see multi colors around the eye. This is usually done by Drag Queens. They can get away with outlandish or garish layouts which are OK for them. As crossdressers I think we should be a little more reserved.

I try contouring. This is the practice of creating an illusion of a different face shape. My face tends to be on the long side, so I try to make it look rounder. I went to the internet to find out how to do it. A contouring kit comprises a pallet of brown and light shaded powder. Each color has a number of tubs of powder which run light to dark. In my case I brush light colored powder on my nose and in the area of my jaw bones, then a darker brown either side of my nose at the eyes and at my chin. This arrangement works quite well.

Blush or bronzer for the cheeks is next. The choice of color is always up to the person applying the makeup. It must fit with the general color scheme. When applying, push up your cheeks to get the powder in the best place. Again, don’t over do it.

Lipstick is one of the last items to deal with. It can be very tricky Getting a color that lasts is the main problem. Here my wife came to the rescue. I don’t have defined lips so I use a lipliner called LASTING FINISH. I draw the lips I want and fill in with the same pencil. The actual lipstick is NYX Professional, which is a two part application. Apply the lipstick over the drawn lips, followed by a clear coat which is included in the same stick. It works quite well. It doesn’t come off on your first cup of coffee or glass of wine. The clear coat is brushed on and gives everything a nice shine.

On top of all of this cover with a locking powder. The powder takes the rough edges off the colors and smoothes everything out. It also helps to blend the different colors into one another.

When removing your masterpiece, use a proprietary makeup remover. If this doesn’t get all of it off use a “Q” tip with baby oil. Around the eyes is usually the toughest place to remove the makeup.You don’t want your eyes to be ringed in black in the morning. Don’t forget to finish with a good face wash with soap and warm water. After which apply your nighttime facial treatment from just below the chin and work upwards. Rub in well so it doesn’t come off on your pillow.

The objective of all of this, is to make you look as beautiful as you can be.

