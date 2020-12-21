Best Contestants in Women-Less Beauty Pageants

Spread the love















For a country that is homophobic and transphobic as our nation is there is a strange custom in which communities around the country, especially in the South and the Midwest, stage beauty pageants in which the contestants are boys dressed and made up as attractive young women. These women-less pageants have been a tradition dating back beyond “the good old days.” Some of them are played for laughs with manly men who don’t bother to even try to look feminine parade awkwardly around on a stage with the goal being big laughs rather than “realness”. Other pageants get very much into the glamour aspects of pageantry and take care with makeup, hairstyles, and deportment so much that the boys could enter a women’s pageant and do well. All of these events are held to benefit some charity and are treated as good fun by the audience. Here are the 12 TGForum Top Picks of beautiful contestants in several women-less pageants.

