A Brief History of Lingerie

Spread the love















Initially, when people wore clothing beneath their outer garments they called it underwear. Due to changes in societal mores, and where sexuality is concerned underwear is now called lingerie and it has become provocative.

Among primitive tribes and in more sophisticated societies crude or more subtle loin cloths were worn. Civilizations around the Mediterranean tended to use man-made materials instead of animal skins for loin cloths. Modesty was not a significant factor at that time In colder climates humans used animal skins and fur to protect them from the weather.

With the introduction of weaving, outer clothing became more sophisticated as cotton and wool became available. As the civilizations in the Mediterranean basin developed, elegant cotton and wool robes appeared and the Egyptians created a form of underwear which had patterns and designs on it. Europeans followed with clothing which was more confining as the climate was generally cooler and the wearers needed more warmth. Trousers with rough woolen tops for men and probably woolen or cotton dresses for women. As societies progressed, clothing styles improved with them. Bathing was expensive and time-consuming, obviously for the wealthy. They would bathe once a year (if they needed it or not) so underwear was created to keep the body away from the outer clothing layers and limit body fluids etc. contacting the outer clothing. It also helped keep the body warm and of course washable.This notion of underwear was classless and plain and merely filled a limited role.

In Europe and North America the role of underwear was to help conceal the body from view as people became more modest. In the Nineteenth century underwear started to evolve as fashion and was no longer designed as unisex. Although male underwear did not change much, for women, it became more erotic and drew attention to the areas it was supposed to conceal and the range of underwear for women became extensive. Sometimes it became impolite to talk about underwear and they became known as unmentionables.

A New York debutante designed one of the first modern bras, although supporting breasts goes back to the Roman Empire. The design was improved upon by the 1950s with the introduction of the ‘sweater girl.’ By this time corsets and other forms of adornment had become quite popular. The corset in particular, one of the oldest forms of lingerie, waxed and waned in popularity until an English designer used a corset as outer wear. Bloomers or Directoire Knickers as they are sometimes called, became popular among the wealthy, when a woman fell off a horse, her thighs would not be exposed. In those days they rode side-saddle. Straddling a horse was considered unseemly.

The sexual revolution, and the introduction of new materials, brought about changes in lingerie design. Where women were concerned, the word underwear morphed into lingerie. Lingerie is a derivation of the french word for linen,’linge.’ Many variations of lingerie were developed. The Teddy for example, was created by joining a camisole top and a pair of panties. Silk and satin were popular materials used for lingerie, but they tended to be expensive so cheaper artificial materials were used to make pretty lingerie more affordable. Items made of silk, cost anything from $80.00 and up.

Men were also part of the revolution. Initially they wore an item called a union suit. One piece from the neck to the wrists to the ankles. This unattractive piece of clothing had a flap in the rear for personal convenience. The first major change was the introduction of the Jockey Y front design followed by the boxer short which was borrowed from the military. Calvin Klein and his model Mark Walberg, put sexy male underwear on the map.

Today, new materials, such as polyester, nylon, Lycra®, and of course Spandex® are used in the manufacture of lingerie. Lingerie is no longer an unmentionable. A lot of it is designed to be seen, as demonstrated by the clothing worn by the women on the red carpet on award shows. Spandex® is a major element in the production of foundation wear, it helps keep the lumps and bumps in place.

I am sure that most women will tell you that the sports bra was a fabulous development. It allowed athletic women to replace a normal bra with a garment that was firm enough to control the breasts while they were involved in a sporting activity and is easy to put on. This garment is made from a stretchy material and has no straps or hooks and can be pulled on over one’s head.

As far as crossdressing is concerned the choice and style of lingerie available to us is limitless. Younger girls can choose almost anything from the stores or catalogues. Us older girls have to be a little more cautious and probably shop in the Plus Size section. You will note that most of the models, either on the runways or on the net and in magazines have an average age of 18. No wonder they look gorgeous.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: History, Transgender Fashion