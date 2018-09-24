Fantasia Fair 2018 — Fashion Show and Follies Info

Fantasia Fair 2018 is fast approaching! The big event that has drawn transgender people from around the globe for over forty years is less than 20 days away. Parts of the festivities that are always popular is the Fashion Show and the Fantasia Fair Follies. The Follies stars YOU! The Fashion Show does too! Here’s all you need to know to attend FanFair and be a star. [The pdf may take a moment or two to load. Please be patient. If you would like to read it off-line use the download link below.

Category: Community News