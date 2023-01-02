Twit Awards for the Week 1/2/23

Spread the love

Them has compiled a list of the most ridiculous anti-LGBTQ statements of last year. Everyone who appears on this list gets an additional Twit Award.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis decided to continue the war on drag shows. He has threatened to suspend the liquor licenses of establishments which host drag shows, including the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation. For continuing to fail to see that even children can understand that drag queens are playing a character, and for abusing the power of the big government which he claims to oppose, Florida Governor Ron DeSantos gets a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

Tiffany Liles-Taylor, a cisgender lesbian, had to get a double mastectomy as treatment for breast cancer. Between her flat chest and her short hair, she has been misgendered and threatened for her use of the ladies’ room. For confirming the inability of anti-transgender people to correctly identify who is transgender, and for making a threat out of something that is not threatening, those who oppose Tiffany Liles-Taylor for her use of the ladies room get a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Andrea Balcer is serving a 40-year sentence for killing her parents, who refused to accept her gender transition. She has been transferred to a medium security prison which houses both males and females. Yet, outlets such as The Daily Mail make it out as though she is in a women’s prison, and a prison with as little security as any prison has. For misinformation, and for making so much out of so little, the Daily Mail and others get a Twit Award.

Elon Musk is at it again. PinkNews reports that he tweeted a picture of Neo from The Matrix, with the text, “What if I told you that the only way to escape the Matrix is to unlearn everything that you have been taught and rebuild your entire belief system based on critical thought and analysis.” The line, “What if I told you” was from Morpheus, not Neo. But beyond that, critical thought and analysis would show him that the Matrix is an allegory for the transgender experience. The writers have confirmed this. For missing the story when it has been pointed out to him, and for taking pride in his ignorance, Elon Musk gets a Twit Award. PinkNews has this story.

Open Democracy reports that draft legislation in Texas would modify the state’s law against female genital mutilation by removing the word “female.” This would allow for any doctor who performs gender-confirmation surgery to be prosecuted for “genital mutilation.” For misuse of the power of government, for ridiculous embellishment, and for failing to take best medical results into consideration, the sponsors of this bill get a Twit Award.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News, Transgender Opinion