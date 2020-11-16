TransTainment!

Spread the love















Male Singers All Dolled Up

Music stars have made the news by dressing up. One such singer is former One Direction member Harry Styles. Styles is featured on the cover and in a fashion spread for Vogue. The singer, who said he has always liked dressing up is depicted wearing a designer couture gown and other typically feminine attire. Styles is the first male to be featured on the cover of Vogue, breaking an all female cover policy for the first time in 127 years.

The other male en femme is the man who brought Old Town Road to the world, Lil Nas X. For Halloween Lil Nas transformed into a striking version of rapper Nikki Minaj and posed for some glamorous photos styled like those on one of her albums. In a skin tight all-in-one, bodysuit padded out to over-Ms. Minaj’s proportions, Lil Nas nailed the look and the attitude. Then the haters on social media piled on to make homophobic remarks about his costume choice. Could they have been intimidated by Lil Naz Minaj’s super hot looks? Check him out and you decide.

While Harry Styles is on the cover of Vogue as the first male ever featured James Charles is the first male makeup influencer to grace the cover of Vogue Portugal. The American internet personality, YouTube sensation and makeup artist appears on two covers painted to die for in bold makeup looks. The cover images were both shot by photographer Marcus Cooper. Here’s one of the covers. See the other one and learn more from The Fashion Spot.

Art in the Club

A gay bar/restaurant in Hartford, Connecticut is also an art gallery and the inaugural show at the gallery is Trans-cending Art featuring the work of transgender Connecticut artists. The show includes works by Tia Lynn “Bubblicious” Waters, Daniel Mena, Tony Ferraiolo, Elliott Grinnell, Jules Larson and Reed Miller.

Elliot Grinnell said in an interview with the Hartford Courant, “I have always wanted to create my own trans-and queer-inclusive fantasy world. So often, made-up worlds and realms will have fictional races, magic, myth, and yet will still not have a single queer or trans character,” Grinnell said. “The God of Valley is wrapped in lush landscape and is not truly one gender over another.”

For details on the Trans-cending Art exhibit, visit newhavenpridecenter.org.

It’s Never Too Late

Gender Fluid musician Lexi Moon is an amateur singer/songwriter who is trying to reach an audience that can appreciate their art. Hoping to make some new fans in the transgender community they reached out to us at TGForum. They asked, “I’m not a full-time musician, so it’s not as much about trying to make money as trying to share it. Much of it, lyrically, I think would be of interest to the TG/CD community. I’d love to see if there’s some way I can work with you on this.” So we present True Trans Soul Rebel from their Never Too Late album for your enjoyment.

One of Lexi Moon’s inspirations is Laura Jane Grace, the lead singer from Against Me. It so happens that Ms. Grace has a new solo album out and she talks to the Naples Daily News about how the city may have helped make her the person she is today. At least leaving town and not looking back was a move in the right direction. Read the whole interview right here.

Billy Porter Narrates HBOs Equal

HBO Max’s four-part docuseries Equal is narrated by Emmy-winning actor and star of Pose, Billy Porter, the now-streaming series tells the story of lesser-known activists who paved the way for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States. That might sound a bit boring but Porter’s animated voice and colorful dramatizations do a lot to make history fun. Watch and learn about the unsung heroes who helped in the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights.

Trans Character in Celeste

The platforming video game Celeste has a transgender character. One that game creator Maddy Thorson did not realize was trans. But then again Maddy didn’t realize that they were nonbinary. Thorson has confirmed that Madeline, the protagonist of the hit game is transgender. “Well, yeah, of course she is,” Thorson wrote on their Medium page.

Thorson also wrote “When I wrote Celeste I sincerely still believed that I was cisgender, but I was nevertheless waist-deep in gender feelings (among other anxieties). When Madeline looks in the mirror and sees her other self; when she attempts to abandon her reflection, who then drags her down the mountain; when the two reconcile and merge to become stronger and more complete… that was all unknowingly written from a trans perspective.”

Visit Thorson’s Medium blog page for the full story.

That’s our dose of TransTainment for November. We will back with more on transgender people in arts and entertainment in a few weeks. Happy Thanksgiving. Stay safe!

