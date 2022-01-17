TransTainment 1/17/22

Spread the love















Mj Rodriguez made history by becoming the first trans actor to win a Golden Globe for her work on Pose. But, she was robbed. Robbed of the full award show experience complete with red carpet, acceptance speech in front of a crowd of celebs, and having the show televised. Due to the pandemic, and some would say the Foreign Press trying to keep a low profile after the blowback they got when it was learned there were no people of color on the Golden Globe selection committee, this year the event was so low key many people may have totally missed it. Like many other events for the past two years the Globes went virtual and Ms. Rodriguez had to celebrate her win on social media. She made the most of it though. Her post on Instagram, said: “Wow! You talking about a sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals.” Congratulations to the first trans woman to win a Golden Globe in the award’s 80 year history!

Movieweb published an article last week ranking the 8 best films about trans characters. Coming in at number eight is a film titled Saturday Church. It stars Golden Globe winner Mj Rodriguez and several other trans actors. It tells the story of a young trans woman whose religious home life keeps her from being able to explore her femininity. Then she meets trans women of color who are part of the ballroom culture and they take her under their wing.

Other films in the list range from 2014’s Boy Meets Girl, to A Lovely Man, Transfinite, and the allegorical tale of a boy whose body grows excessive hair, making him very different than the other kids, called The True Adventures of Wolfboy. Check out the list on Movieweb.

Munroe Bergdorf has made history by becoming the first transgender woman to star on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK. The British model and activist campaigns for gender and race equality and transgender rights, wears a bright red dress on the front of the February/March 2022 edition. The photo was taken by photographer Jordan Rossi. The cover celebrates Cosmo’s 50th anniversary.





EDM.com, a website dedicated to electronic dance music, hence the URL, picked the five best songs by transgender and queer performers in 2021. The one that caught our eye and got our toes tapping was Kim Petras’ song Coconuts, which is an homage to her breasts. Here it is they are.

