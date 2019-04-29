Transmute: Episode 2.4 – “New Beginnings”

Spread the love



















[Episode 1.1][Episode 1.2][Episode 1.3][Episode 1.4][Episode 2.1][Episode 2.2][Episode 2.3][Episode 2.4]

“New Beginnings”

The northern spring air smells of flowers in bloom, new fresh growth on foliage, and most of all freedom. The same freedom in the air as insects roam from petal to petal drinking the sweet nectar and delivering it to the next destination. Pollinating everything around and starting the process all over again. Winter can only halt this progress, but once the spring rolls around, nature bounces back to make up for lost time. It had been a long winter for Blanche. The coming of spring has more meaning to her than ever before.

She walks along a New York City sidewalk admiring the light pink cherry blossoms in all their glory. Her cheeks lift as a peacefulness washes over her soul. All the burdens of the past have brought a stranger back into her life. Someone she’d not seen for a long while. Faced with the looming threat of her grandson’s demise over her for more than a year, this stranger called happiness did not visit until this day.

The old woman stops in front of a house deep in the heart of Brooklyn. She stares at the door for a while, draws a deep breath, then walks up the stairs and presses a button attached to the bell. The ring reminds her of a fire station. This metaphor fits, and she smiles once more dreaming about the flames she’s extinguished over the year of her absence. Behind the door, someone unlocks the many locks offering false protection from intruders whom Blanche knew could have access if they wished it.

“Grandma?” The voice of a young man questions, as he pushes through the door embracing the woman nearly taking her off her feet.

Blanche chuckles as tears pour from her eyes, “Yes. It’s me. I’m so sorry. I know it’s been a long time. I am so very, truly sorry.”

The feel of warmth and love surges through every inch of her body as the young man refuses to let go, digging his face on top of her shoulder. His tears soak into the fabric of her sweater damping her skin underneath. The sensation is too much for her to bear as the woman cries heavy and hard thinking about the things she’s done to arrive at this moment. They had teased, torn and tested her character. Blanche couldn’t help but think how she’s failed herself in every way except for her grandson’s protection and that alone offers some comfort.

“Where have you been?” He asks as he finally lifts his head and gazes into her eyes awaiting an answer.

Blanche uses her thumbs to wipe tears from the man’s face and responds, “I’ve been busy. It’s all been for you, always. After your parents died, I promised I’d protect you and that’s what I’ve done. Always, had you in mind Jeremy.”

“What are you talking about, Grammy? What’s wrong?”

“Nothing now. You’re safe which is all that matters. I have news for you. I hope we can speak inside. Is he here?” Blanche bends her head around the man searching for his lover.

“No,” Jeremy answers, “He’s at work. Come on in.” He leads his grandmother into the house through a few doors until they reach the dining room. He sits down upon a chair and she sits right next to him and drops her hands atop his lovingly caressing. “So Grams, what’s going on? Where have you been? I was so worried? I must have called a thousand times, I came by so many other times, you were never home. I thought something had happened to you.”

“I was working for them,” she lowers her head in shame and stares at the shiny wooden table.

“What?” He shouts and pulls his hands from underneath hers. Jeremy slides his chair away as if the woman had told him she caught the plague.

“No. You don’t understand, Jeremy. It was for you. I cannot tell you all the details but I have secured you passage to the safe city. Soteria awaits you and your love.”

As his jaw drops to the floor, he pauses for a while contemplating the implications of what is grandmother had just told him. All the stages of grief hit him at once, anger, resentment, sadness, and finally acceptance.

Jeremy whispers, “What did you have to do to get this done for me? Why did you do this for us?”

Waters flows down her cheeks, and with a grimace she replies, “please, never ask me that. In these times some people have no choice. My number was called, and I was forced to answer the call. Here is a phone number I need you to call when he comes home. There is a password you both must speak to the operator. Once transferred, someone will make your travel arrangements.”

“I don’t know what to say.”

“Don’t say anything. Just don’t look at me like that. Always know I love you with all my heart. Everything I’ve done was for your safety. Enjoy your safety and remember this is an honor few achieve in their lifetime. You can now express your love in any way you choose without fear of repercussions. I’ve been told so many stories about this city, so many live there in peace. I love you, Jeremy.”

Blanche bends in and whispers the password into his ear, and he hugs her again for even longer than before. They both know this will be the last time they can see each other and they want to make it last forever. Those who ship off to the safe city do so with the intention of never returning.

A long time ago, the government built the city as a form of control from those who would oppose the new rules and regulations brought forth by the administration. From the beginning, The Zealots ran the camp to remove those from society deemed unsuitable and sinful. This decree only effected the LGBTQ community. The city falls under different rules of jurisdiction and is protected under a sacred pact that will never be broken. All who venture to the city, are treated with respect and dignity, or so the rumors have stated.

Hours later, Blanche emerges from the house with a smile on her face. She takes the long way home to enjoy the sights once more. The new beginnings of spring, and the safety of her grandson far behind her. A steady spring shower falls from the sky above, she doesn’t take her umbrella from her large sized purse.

Her body becomes drenched with dense rainfall. In Blanche’s mind, she prays it is God’s way of cleansing her sins and absolving her of any wrongdoing. She did everything with love in her mind and soul. Isn’t that enough to be forgiven? Shouldn’t it be, she muses?

As she turns the corner on Ave. U, a familiar face awaits her with a gun pointed and signals her into a nearby building. His fedora and fancy suit cannot be mistaken. It was the same man she’d tracked for almost a year for the Zealots. She fears for her life, but knows this man can no longer hurt her. He lowers his gun stares into her eyes.

“Blanche, you’ve made so many mistakes. You helped them. Why?”

“For my grandson. That’s why. You can kill me if you must sir, but I am here to protect my family,” she snips.

The man in the suit smiles, and replies, “Oh the safe city. A camp devoted to conversion therapy and experimentation on people like your grandson.”

“Lies!” She wails.

“Are they?”

To be continued. . . .

Moved to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below

Related

Spread the love



















Category: Fiction