Trans on Film and TV

Trace Lysette keeps winning awards for her performance in Monica. The latest accolade she has received is a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination on December 4 in the gender-neutral Best Lead Performance category. The film premiered in September 2022 at the Venice Film Festival. It’s the story of a transgender woman coming back to her Ohio home for the first time since she left to transition. She now has to reconnect with and care for her dying mother (three-time Emmy winner Patricia Clarkson) and introduce herself to the rest of her family who haven’t met Monica. The film was shot in Cincinnati and Lysette was raised in Dayton. The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held Feb. 24 in Santa Monica.

Yasmin Finney debuted in the first 60th Anniversary Doctor Who special as Rose Noble the transgender daughter of the Doctor’s former companion Donna Noble. Rose’s gender identity is a big part of the 60th anniversary episode’s plot. In “The Star Beast”, she is menaced by bullies who taunt her on the street with her dead name. Her mother Donna (portrayed by Doctor Who icon Catherine Tate) proudly has Rose’s back when mouth breather bullies attack. But then the real monsters show up. Learn more about how it made Finney feel to be the first transgender character on Doctor Who on the Movie Web website.

RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered on February 2nd, 2009 on LOGO. This January 5th at 8:00 PM ET/PT season 16 arrives on MTV. RuPaul promises 90-minute episodes with 14 all new queens in fierce competition to win the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a $200,000 prize. You can meet the 14 queens on The RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel.

Being an actor is not easy. Most actors spend their time working a survival job and honing their skills in acting classes, if they can afford the lessons. For trans actors things are even harder. If transgender characters don’t get written trans actors won’t get cast. And when their are roles for trans actors the competition is fierce. The Pride website has assembled a list of forty times trans actors landed the part and gave great performances. Check out the list. You might find a movie or TV show you haven’t seen.

Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment