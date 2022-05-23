Trans News Now 5/23/22

Spread the love

Sarah Jane Lowerson is the first transgender woman to win Western Australia’s state surfing championship. In fact, she won both the Open Women’s competition and that Open Women’s Logger competition. Newsweek has this story.

Netflix just renewed Heartstopper for a second season–and a third season as well. This story comes from Out.com.

Transgender politicians are trying to get elected and re-elected at a time when politicians seem to want to limit the rights of transgender people. USC Annenberg Media has this story.

A federal judge has partially blocked Alabama’s new law preventing doctors from prescribing medication, including puberty blockers, for trans youth. He ruled the law is likely unconstitutional. While the decision allows doctors to write prescriptions, the prohibition on surgery remains. This story comes from them.

Another federal judge struck down Tennessee’s bathroom bill. The law would have required businesses to post a notice if transgender people are allowed to use its restroom in accord with their gender identity. NBC News has this story.

Oklahoma just sent its governor a bathroom bill, which would require students at public schools and some charter schools to use the restroom that accords with their “biological gender.” This comes despite several federal court ruling that a school is required to grant a transgender student access to the restroom that agrees with his or her gender identity. This story comes from CNN.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt has ruled that a transgender child in Indiana may use the restroom at school which matches his gender identity. The New York Post has this story.

The South Carolina governor signed a transgender athlete bill into law. This story comes from The AP.

Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire says that he will veto a transgender athlete bill if it reaches his desk. The Advocate has this story.

After winning a partial approval from the Texas Supreme Court, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said that it would resume investigating families with transgender children. While they may not find any family guilty of “child abuse” for the way they treat a transgender child, the possibility is there. This story comes from Changing America.

A federal court agreed with that certain mandates on employers and health care providers regarding transgender people violate the “deeply-held religious beliefs” of Christian people. CBN has this tory, so expect some bias.

One ruling in favor of “deeply-held religious beliefs” came this week, when a federal court in Kansas ruled that a school board could not stop a math teacher from outing transgender students to their parents. The Topeka Capital-Journal has this story.

Nedra Sequence Morris, a 50-year-old transgender woman, was shot in the head and her body dumped in the street in Opa-locka, Florida. This story comes from WTVJ-TV.

Media Matters for America did a study of television coverage of transgender murders last year. Although more transgender people were murdered last year, the amount of time spent covering transgender murders dropped by 20%. CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC spent a combined 34 minutes on the topic, of which 28 minutes was on MSNBC.

Two years ago, Johana Medina Leon was released from ICE custody while she was in the middle of a very serious health crisis from which she would not recover. Her story seems to fit a pattern, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Although the Trump administration was noted for its hostility to transgender rights. However, The Washington Blade has uncovered a memo from 2020, outlining how employees of the Defense Intelligence Agency can change genders.

The new film Black Beauty is not based on Anna Sewell’s novel about a horse. This film, a short documentary by Elle Moxley, is a coming-of-age story about a transgender female in the Black Lives Matters movement. It is largely autobiographical. KUAR public radio has a story about ht premiere of the film.

Around one in five transgender or non-binary individuals who become pregnant try to abort, sometimes without going to a clinic. That percentage seems high. KXAN-TV talked to a couple of trans men about that.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth has a profile of Dr. Ximena Lopez, who brought the lawsuit against the state of Texas attempting to classify a child changing genders as “child abuse.”

The Umbrella Academy will return next month. One of the stars is Elliot Page. A trailer for the third season was released this week. The Advocate has this story.

Dead End: Paranormal Park is a new animated series on Netflix featuring a trans character voiced by Zach Barack. It is a horror-comedy series. This story comes from Out.com.

Transgender actress Alexandra Billings will star as the mother of a drag performer in Queen Tut. She is also an executive producer of the film, according to them.

Hunter Schafer has become a director for a music video. The song is hornylovesickness, by girl in red. Out.com has this story.

Dove Cameron said that she is “struggling more than half the time” with her identity. This story comes from Teen Vogue.

Andrea Faure, a transgender actress, is one of 12 finalists for the title Miss France 2023. She is the first transgender woman to enter the contest. Persia Digest has this story.

J.K. Rowling struck again. She is now defending a high-school student who claims she got in trouble for challenging a guest speaker on the topic of “transgender ideology.” You can guess which side the student was on. This story comes from Yahoo, who are repeating a story from Fox News.

According to The Scotsman, the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee of the Scottish Parliament heard expert testimony that the law still regards transgender people as mentally ill. The committee is looking into reform of the Gender Recognition Act.

The Equalities and Human Rights Commission could not come up with a solid reason why the Gender Recognition Act could not be reformed, according to PinkNews.

A cisgender woman interrupted the flow during a “gender-critical” rally, saying “trans women are women.” She was booed, which shows how people go to these events with their minds already made up. PinkNews has this story.

Colby-Hugo McLeod is a 22-year-old trans man who cannot come up with the cost of top surgery, and he cannot get the NHS to cover the surgery. So, he has made himself a fundraising challenge. He does the cycling and swimming as if an ironman event. He does his swimming in the cold ocean. PinkNews has his story.

An Australian supermarket will give transgender staff an extra ten days paid leave following surgery. Mind you, this is in addition to the previous agreement regarding time off for surgery. This story comes from 7 News Australia.

A story in The Conversation says that the war in Ukraine is changing LGBTQ+ rights throughout Europe.

An organization called Gender Stream has helped at least 53 transgender people leave Ukraine since the Russian invasion. They are the subject of a story in LGBTQ Nation.

A letter to the editor of Knox News of Knoxville, Tennessee tells of the burden on families of transgender children in that state, because of anti-transgender laws.

The pandemic gave some transgender people time to reflect on their gender, and to plan their transition. New Times has this story.

Them has an essay about T4T love, the love between two transgender people.

This week marked International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia. It has been a thing for the last 18 years, and this year, was even recognized with a proclamation by President Biden. This story comes from The Advocate.

In Indiana, a non-binary student was elected as prom king. Christian Hernandez accepted the honor in their sequin gown, which they wear as a drag queen. The Advocate has this story.

Theatrical Mustang is an independently produced podcast from actor-writer-activist Woodzick. Listen to it here as Woodzick talks to theatre administrator, activist, and casting professional Ada Karamanyan in a conversation centering on the way she’s set out to amplify transgender and gender-expansive voices in theatre.

The 19th opines that the point of including transgender people in a culture war is to keep evangelical voters happy. (It’s a little more than them–there are other social conservatives who want to fight this culture war. However, that is mostly correct.)

John Oliver spoke about transgender people and the mistreatment that they get from some politicians on his show Last Week Tonight. It was the second time that he has spoken on the topic. He said of Alabama’s new law threatening to send doctors to prison for treating gender dysphoria in minors with medicine, “That is absolutely appalling. Nobody should ever be facing criminal punishment for providing health care to young people.” He called Governor Kay Ivey, who signed the legislation, a “garbage lady.” This story can be found in PinkNews.

