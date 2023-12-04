Trans News Now 12/4/23

Spread the love

A court in Montana has dismissed the case brought by state Representative Zooey Zephyr, after she was forbidden from speaking in the state House of Representatives. The judge pointed out that the state House has the constitutional right to silence its members in order to establish or maintain decorum, and said that the use of that right in the future is uncertain. The Advocate has this story.

Twenty-one state Attorneys General have signed a brief which argues that the Idaho law on transgender student restroom use is unconstitutional. KFLD radio has this story.

Eighteen state Attorneys General have signed a letter in opposition to a Biden administration policy by the Department of Health and Human Services, which requires foster children who identify as LGBTQ be placed with foster care agencies which respect their gender identity or sexual orientation. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

A transgender female student showered with her classmates in the girl’s locker room at a high school in Wisconsin. Four students are claiming sexual harassment as a result of the incident. The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights is investigating. This story comes from WHAM-TV.

Police in South Carolina are searching for three persons of interest in connection with the death of Shandon Floyd. a transgender woman of color. The original story had said that there were no obvious signs of murder, but that an autopsy would be performed. WIS-TV has this story.

Students at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Florida, staged a pair of protests showing support for their principal and for a transgender student who appears to have been allowed to play on the girls’ volleyball team. The second protest came after the school district reassigned the principal, assistant principal, athletic director, and staff following the incident. This story comes from WSVN-TV in Miami.

Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Andy Ogles have introduced legislation which, if passed, would forbid federal agencies from punishing those who refuse to use a person’s correct name or pronouns. That’s right, Republicans want to protect a right to deadname and misgender transgender people. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

PEN America has come out with a new report, titled “America’s Censored Classrooms 2023.” The report shows that many school districts have been copying the Parents Rights in Education Act from Florida, popularly known as the “Don’t Say Gay Act.” These policies severely restrict the rights of LGBTQ students, especially transgender students. This story comes from Them.

A new study from the Trevor Project finds that LGBTQ+ youths with disabilities have increased rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. The Advocate has this story.

Doctor Who is celebrating its 60th anniversary. A new special episode for the anniversary introduces Rose Noble played by Yasmin Finney, the Doctor’s first transgender companion. The script does not shy away from Rose’s gender identity and expression, but it does treat it with understanding. David Tennant plays The Doctor, and is also an ally of trans people in real life. The Advocate has this story.

Janelle Monae received a Soul Train Award. The award was previously called the Lady Of Soul Award, but is now called the Spirit Of Soul Award. This story comes from Them.

CBC News profiles Aden Polydoros, a transgender man who left Arizona to escape from anti-transgender legislation, only to find that America’s anti-transgender organizations have counterparts in Canada.

Russia’s Supreme Court has ruled that the “international LGBT social movement” is “extremist.” Many worry that this will lead the Russian government to be even tougher on LGBTQ people and on those who advocate for LGBTQ rights. This story comes from Them.

A teenager from India known online as Pranshu committed suicide. Pranshu had more than 14,000 followers online, where they shared makeup tips, but some of them had been bullying them without end. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Nepal became the first country in Southeast Asia to legally recognize a same-sex marriage. Maya Gurung, a transgender woman, married Surendra Pandey, a gay man. They originally wed in 1997, in a traditional Hindu ceremony, but were unable to get their marriage legally recognized until now. Nepal’s laws do not allow transgender people to change their legally recognized gender, according to LGBTQ Nation.

Kae Luci Ravichandran won the non-binary division of the Boston Marathon, and this week, won the women’s division of the New York State half-marathon. She complained about being “slow” and “out of shape,” as well as pain in her tendon, yet she finished six minutes ahead of the second-place woman. The story in the Daily Mail is certainly biased.

A researcher found a CD-ROM of the first four years of TGForum. They promptly uploaded the files to an online transgender archive. The CD-ROM was still in shrink wrap. This story comes from Them.

Some middle-school students took to X to voice their displeasure with Moms 4 Liberty. Their messages, as recorded by The Advocate, are charming.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner.

Category: Transgender Community News