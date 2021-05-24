The Things I Learned. . .Wearing My Athena Breastplate

Spread the love















When it comes to learning it seems there are three types of adults:

Those that decide at some point in their life that they know all they need to know and are not going to take on new ideas or concepts. Those that will accept new information but only from a select few sources. Those with an inquisitive nature, eager to accept new ideas, explore new opportunities and are curious about life.

I am pretty safe in saying that I belong to Category 3. I always have, and hope I always will, enjoy learning and testing what I have learned. I rarely accept something at its face value. That is just the way I am. I think it comes from my dad who served his country in a war and came back shocked and disillusioned by the great number of young people who died because of the lies of their political elders and the callousness of their military leaders. He drilled into us to question, question, question.

So it was that when my new Divine Collection Athena Self-Adhering Breastplate arrived, I looked first to see how good she looked on me then to test the Athena advertising claims. I’m really glad to say that my girls are living up to the hype they were given. Let’s compare the claims to my reality:

The ultimate for showing cleavage

Oh yes, I love going deep with plunging necklines. I was very happy with my separate sets commonly called breast forms but at times when a little cleavage would be great to show it could be a struggle to tape my pectoral muscles closer together then hide the boobs in the bra cups and also hide the tape. Now with the one piece breastplate I could not only show off my girls and the delicious space between them I had a great excuse to go shopping for bras that enhanced the view.

Most realistic breasts to touch and feel

Well yes and no. In my lifetime I have probably had occasion to be intimate enough with about 100 women where I could touch and feel their breasts. Of those 100 I think only three or four, starting with Betty when we were both 16, had breasts with the fullness and firmness of my new girls. There was Barbara, a woman in her 30s whose breasts were outstanding — literally outstanding (she told me her nickname in high school had been ‘Big-boobs-Barbie’.) Then there was Rosie, a post-op TS who had received a tremendous job of breast augmentation surgery. I was told that when she will turn 90 and the rest of her body has long since sagged her boobs will still be plump and firm.

So yes the Athenas have a realistic touch and feel but it is a case where most women just do not measure up to the fullness and firmness my ‘girls’ have to offer.

One advisory

If you are expecting body temperature skin feeling you will not get it at least not at first but if someone tries to feel you up when you are wearing a bra and blouse or sweater, he will be very impressed with what he is feeling. The girls can also take that firm squeeze that some guys seem to like to give.

Self-adhering breast form

I think this depends how well can you take care of the girls? Our bodies are continually picking up and shredding minute and sometimes not-so-minute particles of dirt, sweat and skin. If you apply the girls to a chest that has not been cleansed, those particles are going to affect the adhesive quality and if you then put the girls away without washing them you had better plan on giving them a wash before the next time you wear them. Washing is easy in a sink of warm water. They even supply a sample bottle of a recommended detergent You don’t need much. And here’s the magical thing: when we give the girls a good wash and dry their sticking quality seems to come right back. They do come with a caveat that the breasts are designed to be worn with a non-pocketed bra. I have not tried to move around and bend over while wearing the breastplate while bra-less. Why would I? I’m a crossdresser who loves wearing bras. But I suspect that if I were to be wearing the girls while bra-less and I were to bend over ‘doggie style’ the adhesion would probably let go. But here is where a real joy of the new breastplate has come, an unexpected joy. You see after years of buying bras with full cups to contain my breast forms I am now able to explore the full range of bra styles whether it is in Macy’s or Dillard’s, JCPenney, Walmart or Ross Dress for Less. Let the bra cups lift and shape the girls, let the cleavage spill out of the bra! In the mirror to me they look sensational!

Can you really sleep in them?

I have given my ‘girls’ the sleep test and the roll over test and the sun-tan my back wearing a bikini test and they have come through with flying colors with one exception. The first couple of times I tried to fall asleep wearing my new Athena Breastplate I was too excited by the feeling to fall asleep. First let me be clear that I was wearing the Athena with a bra. Women I have lived with or just slept with generally do not wear bras to bed but hey, as I wrote earlier, I am a crossdresser. Anytime I can be wearing a bra, I’ll take it. Right ladies?

So there I lie, ready to go to sleep and sleep does not come. I try lying on my back and the wonderful weight of my new breasts press lightly down on me. I can’t help running the fingers through my new cleavage and along the line of my bra over the breast cups, just as I have done with many a woman’s boobs. I lie on my side. Same exciting feeling. I can almost feel the endorphins surging through my body. I don’t get an erection. That would be weird, right? However, the feeling that this might be what it is like to have boobs INSIDE my body is enough to generate too much excitement to sleep.

Eventually the novelty and excitement have worn down enough that sleep comes. In the morning the ‘girls’ are still in great shape.

Do they really have realistic nipples and areola?

Oh yes! You have seen the ads. They look realistic and I can tell you they feel realistic. You know a woman’s nipples can become aroused when touched in a way she likes. My girls’ nipples come pre-aroused. I’m anxious to find the right person to ‘give them a feel’ and see what he thinks.

Are the edges really tapered?

Yes again. I once had a cheap-o breast form where the edges dropped off about ¼ inch thick. That was awful. I think the Athena designer has done the best job possible tapering the edges but keeping them from being susceptible to splitting. The shoulder flaps are very thin and light, hardly noticeable which is a big help with certain styles of clothing.

So the Athena Silicone Breastplate definitely lives up to the advertising hype.

However, I had other questions that I had to explore.

How do I deal with the visible edge of the breast plate around my neck?

That is where the jewelry section of our neighborhood Goodwill store came in handy. They call their jewelry section Treasure Island and it really is an island of treasure for me. I go in every so often to check through their selection of clip earrings, have done for years. Now I’m there to pick up shorter, fuller styles of necklaces. About 18 -20 inches is the right length for me. I can take slightly longer ones and pin them at the back to make the length right. With the right placement they cover the crease.

What does it feel like to wear the breastplate?

I am so used to my breast forms sitting as two separate objects hanging in my bras that the breastplate causes a different experience. The weight is more evenly distributed across my chest. My bra straps across my shoulders and around my back: they are doing their job and giving me that cherished sensation, too.

If you want to use makeup to adjust the color of the breastplate what makeup works?

We are talking about foundation makeup here. I was pleasantly surprised with what I have tried so far. I had worried that the liquid makeup and cream foundations that I usually use on my skin would not adhere to the breast plate surface. I have tried Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs (Tan) and (Maybelline Super Stay Multi use foundation (Toffee) and both go on smoothly, dry quickly, give an even tone and match well when the same makeup is applied to my neck area. Yes, some makeup did transfer to the underside of my bra straps and traces to inside my blouses but that is nothing that will be noticed by anyone but your closest lover. Leaving a slight margin between the ‘liquid tan’ and neckline gives an aura, a very sexy effect. It also saves on makeup transfer to the clothes. Be sure to wash hands after applying makeup. The makeup comes off easily when the breastplate is washed.

Finally, I was able to solve:

The Mystery of the Crossover Tugs

‘The what?’ you ask.

The crossover tugs. It is something women do. For years I wondered what they were doing. While watching and sometimes helping women dress I had noticed that once they put on their bra they will reach across with one hand and put it in the bra cup on the opposite side. Then comes the mysterious tug and the hand is removed. Repeat for the opposite side. Okay they are just making sure the boob is resting comfortably in the cup, I surmised. Apparently, I was partially correct. I discovered when experimenting with my own breastplate Reason #2 for the crossover tug. Try it for yourself and you will discover the crossover tug even further enhancing your cleavage.

All these years my wives and girlfriends had been enhancing an illusion right in front of my eyes and I had not been aware it was happening. Good for them. Obviously, I liked what I was seeing. Now I never consider my bra to be correctly on my girls until I have completed the crossover tug.

I am looking forward to a world getting back to normal where I can be going to clubs with my new girls up front, going to restaurants and catching the servers checking my cleavage and perhaps even overhearing someone at the mall saying, “no she can’t be a crossdresser. Didn’t you see that cleavage?”

But wait! There’s more. Some time in the future I am going to want to travel. How then will I handle my breastplate? My girls came laid out on a plastic form shaped like the chest and neck part of a person’s torso. They came in a box from Athena. The box measured 16x16x8 inches. That box was packed in a shipping box measuring 18x18x9 inches. I keep the girls in the same boxes. They are well cared for but if I was ever to travel and have my ‘Linda stuff’ packed for an airline trip for instance that is a lot of room consumed. It is not a deal breaker. Far from it. However, it is something I must work out before my next big trip. That or I will regretfully leave the girls behind and revert to my breast forms.

Do you have any suggestions?

