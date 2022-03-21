The Stained Glass Dream, Chapter 8

Spread the love

If The Heart Binds (Part One of Two)

“Oh Jennifer, How could you?! Don’t you know this is not how a girl wants to be proposed to? I mean look at me. My hair is a mess, I’m wearing sweatpants, and I’m cramping like crazy. A girl wants to be proposed to over a romantic dinner when she is in that perfect dress and her hair is done right.”

I got up off the floor and sat down next to her on the couch. I smiled and took her hand. “Amy, think about it. If I love you enough to want to marry you right now, the way you are; how much more will I love you when you are perfect? Amy, Will you marry me?”]

This time I got the reaction I was looking for. She grabbed me in a huge hug and teared up to cry. “Yes cupcake, yes, I will marry you! I love you so much.”

I placed the ring on her finger, immediately she held the ring up so she could take a better look at it.

“Oh baby girl it’s perfect, I really do love it.”

It was then that I pulled out the second ring and handed her the box. She looked at me a little surprised not knowing what to do. I smiled. “Well, I’m a girl too, I want an engagement ring as much as you do. So I got two rings and thought that you could put that one on my finger. Then we will be engaged to each other for real.”

She smiled at me and whipped a tear away.

“So Do you want me to get on one knee too, or just put the ring on your finger?”

“No baby girl, just put the ring on my finger. You already know my answer.”

That’s just what she did, we were now engaged to each other. But then she said something I was not expecting. “If the heart binds, so is the soul. You are my world, you are my future, and of course you are my soulmate.”

I began to choke up, the love and the depth of feeling was too much for my new hormone driven female emotions. I put my arms around her and we lay back down on the couch wrapped in each other’s love. We kissed and petted. We talked about the type of wedding we wanted. I don’t think our hands ever uncoupled for the rest of that night. It was one of the most sensuous nights I have ever spent without physical love making.

The next day at the office I was that newly engaged young girl. I showed the ring to everyone, whether they wanted to see it or not. And to be honest, I can’t remember how many times I retold the story of the night. Especially what Amy had said when she slipped the ring on my finger. I was in love in a way I had never experienced before. Sometimes, I think about how one event leads to another. If I had not decided to transition, Lucy would not have left me and I would not have gone through the lowest part of my life, ergo, my ex-wife leaving me. Then I would never have known my true soulmate, and the peace of spirit that comes from living my authentic life as Jennifer.

That night when I got home, Amy had a surprise for me. She had laid out my little black dress and matching heels. She told me to take a shower, and put on my makeup. She wanted me at my best. We had dinner reservations at Dino’s Italian Heaven. The restaurant where we had our first date together. I got into the shower and Amy went into the office to get dressed for dinner. I finished getting dressed and walked out to the living to find Amy waiting for me. She was absolutely stunning. Living with her every day like I do, sometimes I forget what a beautiful women it is that loves me. Amy was also wearing a black dress. However, the dress she wore was more loose fitting and yet still managed to hug every curve of her body. It was black, like I said, but her dress was infused with sparkles that ran through the whole of it. The dress had kind of a baggy, almost floppy collar. She paired it with a rhinestone choker that had the illusion of lace. Then there were the black stockings and high heels.She had her hair up in a relaxed ponytail that highlighted her face that was punctuated with red lipstick. I stood there for what seemed several minutes just looking at her before she spoke snapping me out of my coma.

“Well, how do I look?”

“Baby girl, I could put you in a corner and just look at you all night.”

She blushed a little and then smiled. “No girl wants to be just looked at all night. A girl likes to be played with too.”

With that she took her finger and ran it up her thigh up to the hem of her skirt lifting it just slightly without revealing anything.

“So do you want to eat something or not?”

With that I inhaled a little thinking about the message she was sending me. It was my turn to say something. “I think we better go to dinner before it gets any later.”

With that we walked out of the house heading for the restaurant. When we got to Tony’s the maitre d’ sat us at our table. A few minutes later the waiter approached with a wine list already in hand. Amy had made it clear with the reservations that this was a special night and not to spare any extravagance. Amy ordered a bottle of a nice merlot, nothing too cheap. We then ordered dinner. As the waiter left I could hear over the restaurant speakers, A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square, by Anita O’day. This was too good to resist. In the corner of the bar was a small dance floor. I asked my beautiful girl if she would care to dance with me. Her eyes were sparkling in a way I had not seen since our first date together. We got up from the table and walked to the dance floor. We put our arms around each other, not in a dance fashion, but more of an embrace. Amy put her head on my shoulder, and we began to rock slowly back and forth. I whispered, “I love you.” softly in her ear. She responded with an “I love you cupcake.” We stopped long enough for a kiss and went back to our dance.

When the song was over we went back to the table to find the bottle of wine already opened and the glasses poured. We took our seats across from each and held hands on the tabletop. Our fingers entwined and so did our hearts.It was then I noticed that we had become the object of attention as several lady’s smiled with approval.

The waiter brought our dinner, we had both ordered the handmade spaghetti with meatballs. I don’t know if it was the night or Tony’s recipe, but I swear I have never had spaghetti that good in my life. Then Amy gave a glance to the waiter and he brought us a huge slice of cheesecake with strawberries on top and two spoons. The night could not have been more perfect. It wasn’t just the ambience of the restaurant, or the food. It was the love that spilled over into everything that happened that night.We got back into the car and I drove us downtown. I parked and Amy gave me a look of confusion. I simply stated that it was my turn. I had picked this spot on purpose because I knew that the horse carriages frequently passed on this street. I hailed a cabbie and Amy’s entire face lit up. With that we anxiously got in and curled up under the blanket that was laid out on the seat.The driver signaled his horse to begin a slow predictable trot. Amy once again got close to me and put her head on my chest as if she was listening for my heartbeat. I glanced at the few stars that were visible and thanked the Lord for such a wonderful woman. It was then I asked her once again,

“Amy, my beautiful girl, I can’t promise to be everything you ever wanted, but if will

marry me, I promise that I will love you always.”

There was no huge outcry, but a simple and soft, “Yes Jennifer, I will marry you.”

We kissed, long and hard, and suddenly I wanted very much to be alone with her.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Fiction