The Lady in Red

I am going to admit it, I am getting older. As a crossdresser little things become a problem. I can’t wear high heels at the height I once did. All my wigs (four) are all grey and while my head seems clear enough, my body creaks a lot.

Older girls are more susceptible to Covid, so one has to be extra cautious when going out, although there isn’t much open to invite us out anyway. Even though we follow all the protocols, there is still an element of risk. This latest iteration of COVID-19, apparently, is not as severe as previous versions, but it spreads very rapidly. I know several people who practice common sense, but they have caught less severe versions of this damned disease.

When one is in the house for extended periods, it’s easy to become a little glum. We don’t watch the evening TV news as much anymore because it became so boring. Fortunately, I don’t have to go to work, so I can stay in the house as long as I want. But we have to cheer ourselves up.

The answer is to dress. What do I mean? I generally wear what I call hack-abouts in the house. We have moved recently, so the packing started in August, the move was early September, and to be honest we have only just got the apartment set up as a comfortable home. So there have been a lot of hack-about days. They are accompanied with a lot of tiredness, back ache and in some days sheer exhaustion.

My plan is now to dress often and where possible dress up. So yesterday, I was looking for something in my closet. There at one end was a red dress I haven’t worn in a long time, saying “wear me, wear me, wear me” so I did.

My next idea was to wear everything else red as well. My selection of red accessories is somewhat limited. Red stockings, red gaff and panties and red garter belt. My bra had to be nude, and Gail made me change the stockings to nude because the shade of the red stockings didn’t really match.

I put the outfit on and in doing so ran into a few problems. The garter belt was defective, so I couldn’t wear it. It was also necessary to darken my lipstick.

Eventually everything was to our satisfaction. (My wife always takes an active part in my dressing.) It would have been nice to go out to dinner, which of course wasn’t possible as all the restaurants are shut. The next best thing was eating dinner at home and prancing around the house for effect. Not the same but better than nothing at all.

It did lift my spirits a little. Going through my dressing procedure took my mind away from the problems. My pre-dressing routine comprises a shower, shave, (of all necessary areas), assemble the clothes I am going to wear, makeup, and dress. If I am going to dress en-femme, I have to go through this process or it doesn’t give me the mental peace I am looking for.

Next time I might try a little slutty outfit. This will need more work on the eyes. Once I went to a party that was designated ‘Slutty’ outfits. The host and I were the only ones dressed according to the invite. Everyone else looked as if they were going to church.

Anyway girls, we are all going through a tough time, to a greater or lesser degree because of this infernal disease. So be careful and take it seriously. It’s a killer.

