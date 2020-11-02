The Election is Tomorrow. Which Candidate Has Your Back?

Spread the love















Tomorrow is what many are calling the most important election of our life times. While Donald J. Trump said during his 2016 campaign that he would be the best president ever for the LGBTQ community his actions while in office have not reflected that commitment.

Under the Trump administration we have seen:

A near-total ban on military service by transgender people.

Support from administration attorneys for efforts to prevent transgender girls from competing in girl’s sports and university women’s sports.

A move to end health-care protections for trans people provided by the Affordable Care Act.

Moves to eliminate anti-discrimination protections for trans people in homeless shelters, and for trans students in schools.

Representatives of the administration at the United Nations worked to remove references to transgender people in UN human rights documents.

Transgender Equality has a complete list of the moves the administration has made against transgender people.

And the administration has done nothing to support or promote law enforcement efforts to counter the continuing violence directed at transgender people. Particularly trans women of color.

While some Republicans say they are for equal rights for transgender people many of their elected officials have worked on “bathroom” bills aimed at banning trans people from using the public restroom of their choice. During the 2016 election campaign President Trump said that transgender people should be able to use whatever restroom they wanted. He even invited Caitlyn Jenner to use the public ladies room in Trump Tower. That attitude changed after his election.

The Trump administration has gone so far as to outlaw the use of the words “transgender” and “diversity” from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. As if erasing the word made us all disappear.

Joe Biden released a plan in March that would reverse all of the damage President Trump has done to transgender people’s rights. Biden has also pledged to fast track the process to update transgender people’s government-issued IDs, including obtaining gender-neutral passports.

So tomorrow when you go to the polls to cast your vote look back at the last four years and remember the anti-transgender activities the Trump administration is responsible for. Do you want the same people in charge? The people who have done so much damage to our rights? Read Joe Biden’s plan to help the LGBTQ community. Use your vote wisely.

TGForum is happy to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States of America.

