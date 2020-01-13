The Cedar Chests, Chapter 4

Spread the love















Mary Jo selected a plain tan full skirt for me that fell just below my knees and light pink long-sleeved pull-over top with a scooped neckline to wear to breakfast. We saw the two men in the buffet line who bought us drinks night before. When I smiled at them, they quickly turned their heads away.

That day Mary Jo wanted to go see a movie and do more shopping. Mary Jo was always in charge of the social activities planning for our household. My basic three responsibilities are transportation, admission and popcorn, so to speak and I simply tag along to give her an arm to hold onto. We shopped awhile but didn’t see anything we (MJ) liked so we headed out to lunch at the Brown Hotel followed by a movie she selected. During the movie MJ gave me a hand job under my skirt. She noticed me grabbing the handles of the chair and knew I was about to erupt so she put a tissue on the end of my cock when just before I exploded. I had to put my wet dripping sticky cock back in my panties myself. The gusset was soaked. MJ scooped up two fingers full of cum on her finger and put it in my mouth and then kissed me. I almost came again. She grinned and smiles. “That was nice, wasn’t it?”

Still panting from my hand job, “Incredible, MJ. You are so damn beautiful and hot.”

“Oh, I’m not done with you yet. I just getting started.” I thought to myself, ‘I’m a dead man.’

“Oh, I’ll clean your cock with my tongue later.” I was getting aroused again. “Now keep that cock of yours hidden, Claire. You know it is not proper for a Southern lady to show a bulge under her clothes.” MJ whispered with a smirk grin.

“You keep turning me on.”

“Don’t you think it is also the excitement of the clothes and being out in public as a girl too, Claire?”

“Both!” I can’t believe I just said that.

I couldn’t wait to get back to the room. I took Mary Jo’s clothes off her and laid spread eagle on the bed. I stayed dressed. I began to pleasure her with my tongue. She orgasmed multiple times. I couldn’t get out of my skirt and my damp panties fast enough to enter her. She was so wet. I collapsed.

“Oh my God, MJ. I’ll never get enough of you.”

“Good.” We took a short nap.

We woke about 3:30 or so. “Where would you like to go for dinner, Mary Jo?”

“I was thinking Italian since we really don’t have any good places near us. Okay with you?” She said. I agreed and she called the concierge to make us reservations at a nearby place. She turned to me, “I sure love you dressing and going out with me. I find it very stimulating, fun and sexy.”

“I enjoy it too.” I can’t believe I just said that either. She came over and gave me a big hug and kiss.

“We need to get ready for tonight. I think dresses are appropriate again, don’t you?”

I nodded in agreement since I really didn’t have a say in the matter. Mary Jo picked a light purple sheath dress for me that zipped up the back. It rode just above my knees. Same heels and the night before and most of the same accessories as the night before.

We arrived at the restaurant and headed to the bar wait for our table. For dinner we both order manicotti and a salad. MJ kept rubbing my nylons with her foot turning me on.

Before we headed to the bar in the hotel for night cap, Mary Jo said she needed to use the ladys’ room. “Come with me, Claire.”

Inside she put her arms around my neck and told me how much she loved me and how much she enjoyed me dressing as up as Claire. She led me to a handicapped stall and closed the door behind us. MJ sat on the seat and lifted hem of my dress and told me to hold it up with my fingertips. She pulled down my pantyhose and panties and began to blow me. I was about to unload in her mouth when I heard the door open and the two female voices. I couldn’t hold it any longer and blew my load in her mouth as the door closed biting my lip not to make my normal male primeval groans as I unleashed my load. MJ stood up and kissed me pushing my warm cum into my mouth. She opened the stall door leaving me a bit exposed. “There that safety pin should help you with that broken bra strap for now.” I quickly pulled up my panties and nylons and straighten my dress. I met her at the wash basin.

“Wow, Mary Jo. That was incredible.” I whispered. The two ladies came out of their stalls as we were leaving. I wobbled on my high heels to the bar with weak and shaking knees from her blowjob.

“The blowjob in the ladies’ restroom or the cum kiss?” she asked.

“Both!”

We order two wines in the bar and talked about the day. Two young men in tailored suits came over and sat next to us and ordered us another round. I was more frightened than scared. This dress was shorter than the one the evening before and rode up a good three inches above my knee with my legs crossed. The man to my right looked like he was securitizing every inch of my body. I tried to maintain my smile and thanked them for the drinks, and we all chatted for a while. Thankfully, MJ bailed us out. “Sorry gentlemen, we have an early flight tomorrow. I was nice meeting you two and thank you so much for the drinks.” The men stood up and pulled our chairs out when we left.

In the elevator MJ said, “You did fine. That guy was sure checking you over. If I thought you were bi, I wouldn’t blame you for staying with him. I thought he was really cute.” I knew or hoped she was teasing.

“I’m not gay, I’m not bi either.” I injected.

“Tom, I am so sorry. I am so caught up with dressing you. I love it and how incredible you look. You look and act like a girl. You dressing really turns me on. The only bi relationship I ever want is with my new girlfriend Claire and my husband. And, by the way, I don’t only want sex with you dressed as Claire either. Okay?”

We undressed and took off our makeup and held each other until we fell asleep. The next day, in jeans we head back home to Covington.

To be continued…

