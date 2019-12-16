The Cedar Chests, Chapter 3

Spread the love















[Chapter 1][Chapter 2][Chapter 3]

Along southeastern part of the riverbank on dad’s property, there are boat docks that he leases to several tugboat companies, so they can fleet their barges. Dad has assigned me for this coming late spring and summer to be the project manager to rebuild of the docks since last April’s flood waters practically destroyed them. In fact, they were old back when I used to play, swim and fish down there as a kid. Neither dad nor I know anything about marine architecture, so I hired one to design the docks with consultation from the tugboat companies. My job was easy. All I had to do was supervise and keep the construction project on schedule and hopefully under budget. We found out quickly that marine architects and construction are both expensive.

What’s the best way for me to say this? Mary Jo was now obsessed with dressing me with the clothes in the attic and the girl’s room. She also bought me a few other items too (by few I mean a lot – my own bras, panties, dresses, skirts, tops, a wig, etc.). She would style my hair and put makeup on me. She enjoyed it and I tolerated it.

“You know, Tom. We really need to get you to salon.”

“What? Don’t you mean a barbershop?”

“No, a salon. I think a unisex haircut would be cute on you.” I didn’t dare answer.

At Mary Jo’s request, I paid three of dad’s biggest and strongest workers to stop by to help me bring down the two huge heavy cedar chests down from the attic down to the girl’s room so the summer heat and humidly wouldn’t destroy them. The clothes lasted all these years so far without any damage to the contents, but I moved them anyway so we didn’t have to keep climbing up into the attic, and there wasn’t as much room up there since we added more insulation to the space. We never left the house when I was dressed, which was perfectly fine with me.

The third week of October we had a couple we both knew from our college days come as our first guests to visit us and stay Saturday night. Ted and Laurie Morrison brought their 5-year-old daughter, Michelle Ann. Mary Jo gave Laurie and Michelle Ann a tour of the house. I handed Ted a beer and we went outside to look at his new Ram truck. We gave Ted and Laurie a spare bedroom and Michelle Ann the four-posted canopy bed. She called it a princess bed.

Over Sunday morning’s breakfast, Laurie asked Mary Jo, “Where did all of the beautiful vintage clothes come from in the closet in Michelle’s room? Are they yours?” MJ saw I was nervous.

She said, “They were left by the original family, Tom’s father’s great or great-great grandparents. They leased this plantation house many years ago to the original tobacco foreman. Those clothes are so beautiful I couldn’t get rid of them. Yes, they are vintage and look handmade to me. You know they simply don’t make clothes like those today. I sure wish they fit me, but they don’t.”

Laurie said, “Then maybe you should consider donating them to the Kentucky Historical Society. They have fantastic museum in Lexington, you know. Have you been there? Some look to be from the late 1800s.” I thought it an excellent idea that they all should go, but I knew most would remain here for MJ to dress me.

“I’ll go through them again. Isn’t Kelly Sue a 19th century expert? I’ll invite her over to look at them. Where is she nowadays?” Without waiting for an answer to her last questions she turned and looked at Michelle Ann. “How did you like sleeping on that big bed?”

Michelle Ann’s eyes opened as wide as saucers, then she started taking very excitedly as her hand flailed everywhere, “Mrs. Taylor, I felt like a story book princess in that bed. I love the big posts and canopy on top of it. I had fairy-tale dreams all night! I could sleep there forever!”

“Well, young lady, you are welcome to sleep there whenever you come over to visit. So, remind your mom and dad to bring you back a whole bunch of times. Okay? Have your mom take a picture of you in it to show your girlfriends before you leave.” Mary Jo said with a smile on her face. The Morrison family left not long after breakfast to return to Shepherdsville which is just west on the outskirts of Louisville. “Isn’t Michelle Ann the cutest little girl?” MJ asked.

Sadly, Mary Jo couldn’t have children due to complications I won’t explain here. We talked about adopting but still haven’t come to any agreement so far about if, when or how many.

“She is cute as a button.” My mom used to say that phrase all the time.

Mary Jo didn’t work. In fact, I don’t recall any of the women in either family ever working. They were all old fashioned and thought that women should stay home and raise the children; and that men should do politics. She didn’t even think it was proper for a lady to gas her own car. She was a stay-at-home housewife and got up early each morning and made me a nice hot breakfast and a nice lunch each day if I was close enough to come home, or one to pack for me take to the job site. Usually she went to lunch with a girlfriend or helped her and my mom when she needed it. Mary Jo and both moms do a lot of charity and volunteer work. Part of my future plans are to build a big ham smokehouse and let MJ run it.

Mary Jo named me, Claire, when she dressed me up. I never asked how she came up with my new femme name. She kept wanting me to go out with her, but I was scared to and staunchly refused. My pitiful excuse was I didn’t have shoes. Well, let me tell you, that problem was quickly resolved by Mary Jo. In fact, too quickly for my liking. I finally gave in on going out with her; but if we went anywhere, I wanted to know exactly where we were going. We started with little things. Simply driving around, then to coffee or a sandwich, then eventually to one of the smaller malls across the John A. Roebling suspension bridge into Cincinnati.

One day, Mary Jo said enthusiastically, “Let’s have a girlfriend weekend in Louisville next weekend?” Louisville is a large metropolitan city along the Ohio River with a population of over three-quarter million. It is home to the famous Kentucky Derby and Louisville Slugger baseball bats. It is a little over a one and one-half hour drive from where we live. MJ booked us into the Galt House hotel under her name using dad’s corporate discount. She made me only take Claire’s clothing and had to drive dressed in a below the knee skirt and a long-sleeve sweater top. Now because of my skirts and dresses I had to shave my legs and use moisturizer all over every day.

Petrified is an extremely mild word to explain how I felt driving past my parent’s house and turning on to the road in front of their house. Mary Jo could see my tense white knuckles on the steering wheel. “Relax. You can breathe now, Claire, you’re doing just fine.” I was still tense. After we turned onto I-71 south I put the car on cruise control. MJ unbuckled her seat belt, reached over and pulled back my skirt and pulled out my cock from my panties and went down on me and gave me the best road head ever. “There, that should help you relax now. Feel better?” I nodded but was still somewhat tense from nerves.

When I pulled up to the valet at the Galt House, I was surprised when a valet opened my door and offered me his hand to help me out of the car. “Good afternoon ladies, welcome to the Galt House.” The doorman even tipped his hat at us as we approached the main entrance. I am so accustomed to opening doors for MJ, I had to hold back my southern manners so the doorman could open the door. Dad and I have been to this hotel many times for meetings and construction seminars; and Mary Jo and I have also stayed here on occasion attending two-day and late-night events. At check-in, the person behind the counter recognized our last name and address on the room reservation.

“Are you related to Mr. Frank Taylor?” He asked.

“I’m Mrs. Taylor. I’m his daughter-in-law.” Answered Mary Jo. “My girlfriend and I are in for the weekend.” I just smiled.

“Welcome back. Mrs. Taylor. You two ladies enjoy your stay.” As the clerk handed us our room keys.

After checking in, we went back downstairs for lunch followed by a shopping trip. I’d never been in a lady’s restroom before and had my first frightful intimidating experience using the one at the first store. I followed Mary Jo instructions that I was to sit and not to forget to wipe. I never understood why I had to wipe after peeing.

“No one is noticing, Claire. You’re doing just fine. You look great,” MJ said trying to calm my nerves. We went to two more stores. In one dressing room, MJ whispered in my ear. “Make love to me here.” Wow that made me horny has hell. I took off my skirt and panties. After removing her skirt, she leaned over resting her hands on the chair and I entered her from behind. I started energetically thrusting.

“Be quiet.” She whispered, “You don’t want someone catching us, do you?” I erupted inside her trying to be quiet as humanly possible and not let out a male groan. She sat down on the chair spread her legs and told me to lick her clean. I never lifted my head, when the saleslady knocked and asked from outside if everything was okay and if she wanted her to bring us more items to try on. MJ was shuttering from her third orgasm as she fumbled for words as continued to lick her. “We’re okay for now, thank you.” We dressed and laughed as we exited.

“That was incredible, Mary Jo.”

“Then let’s do it more often.” She smiled. Zero complaints from me.

Mary Jo selected a blue wrap dress with a cream-colored floral pattern for me to wear to dinner. She redid my makeup and hair. I wore 3-inch heels and all the accessories MJ gave me. We had the concierge make us reservations for Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse. The bellman hailed us a taxi and went to the bar for a drink while we waited for our table. I am strictly a Kentucky bourbon guy, but MJ insisted that I drink wine. “There must be several s conventions in town. There are a lot of handsome men here.” MJ said. “Maybe you’ll get lucky tonight”

“What?”

“Just joking, honey. Unless you want to. I don’t mind. You do look hot and sexy in that dress, Claire. Or maybe a cute girl will take you to her room.”

“Stop that.” I injected.

“I’m just saying. That’s all.” Mary Jo said as she lifted her eyebrows and took another sip of her wine. They called our table. I was surprised when the waiter pulled my chair for me. It is something I always do for Mary Jo. I smoothed my dress and sat down and crossed my leg. MJ said I couldn’t get my big steak that I usually order so I ordered a petite filet mignon, and she ordered trout.

“I think there’s a guy checking you out, Claire. If you connect with his eyes simply smile.”

“Mary Jo, will you please stop that. I’m not interested in guys. Only you. Okay.” I was a bit upset and apologized to her for terse.

“Claire, I just explaining how to react if someone notices you. It’s only a courtesy smile. It doesn’t mean you like him. You’re simply being polite.”

We finished our meals and I needed to use the restroom. “Excuse me, I’ll be right back.”

“Want me to come with you.” Mary Jo asked.

“Only if you wish. I think I’ve got this.” I learned quickly that stiletto heels and few glasses of wine don’t mix well together but I somehow managed to make it without spraining an ankle. As I approached the ladies’ restroom, I now wished MJ was here with me. I took a deep breath and entered the room. There were two ladies washing their hands.

“Oh, what a darling dress and cute shoes.” One young lady said to me. I smiled and said thank you. I entered the stall and did my business, following my previous instructions. I smiled at another lady coming in as I departed.

“How was it?” MJ asked.

“No problems. A lady told me I had a cute dress and shoes.” MJ paid the tab and we caught a taxi back to the hotel. Again, the valet offered me his hand to help me out of the cab.

Mary Jo asked, “Night cap down here in the bar or in our room?” I knew how much me being dressed meant to MJ, so I said, “The bar is fine with me.” The server found us a table and we ordered two glasses of wine again.” The bar was packed with men of various ages in suits and sports coats; most likely from one of the conventions in town. We chatted about the day and MJ asked me what it felt like being out as a girl?

“I feel a bit more exposed and wearing a dress or skirt when out and have to be really cognizant how I move and sit. It is strange having the valet offer his hand to help me out of the car, someone opening my doors and pulling my chair. I am glad you are here. I’d never do this on my own.”

Our wine was about finished when the waitress bought us two more glasses of wine. Mary Jo said with surprised look on her face to the waitress, “We didn’t order these?”

“They are from the two gentlemen at the far end of the bar on the left.” As the waitress turned her head and nodded in their direction.

“We both may get lucky tonight after all.” She saw how shocked I was as her comment. “Don’t worry, I was kidding. I’ll handle it. Just give them a sweet smile and say thank you.”

In few minutes the two young men, one in dark tailored suit, and the other in a plaid sport coat stood up, buttoned their jackets, and started walking toward us holding their old-fashioned glasses in their hands. They arrived at our table and asked to sit with us.

MJ looked at them and said, “Thank you for the drinks gentlemen, but we really aren’t into men. Sorry. But you are welcome to sit with us if you like.” She reached and held my hand and the two unlucky men quickly departed shaking their heads. We drank the wine then got up and headed to the elevator.

I was glad to take off my high heels after wearing them all day. How do girls wear these all day every day? We took off our makeup and put on our night cream. We made love again and fell asleep.

To be continued….

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Fiction