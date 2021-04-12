Spring Fashion Trends That Work For You

Spread the love















Hello, Adorable Readers! And welcome to Real Spring, which brings us flowers, pollen, and pretty clothes. I know I am tired as HELL of heavy coats, thick shoes and boots, and knitted hats. I have learned that a sunny day is not necessarily a beach day, but more like a pneumonia day; but very soon, there will be beach days, and cut-off jeans shorts, and sleeveless dresses and tops. What do the Fashion Police say? I have been doing some research, and the outlook is actually not bad this year.

The first trend mentioned is a great one, especially for you, my Target Readers! It is this—show some leg. Seriously! I know many of you have some killer gams (as does Angela Gardner). Mini skirts, tailored cute pressed shorts, sassy li’l mini-dresses—your time is here! The new wave of wrap skirts is also very welcome, but do remember to wear some undies, ladies. An above the knee skirt, with some kitten-heel sandals—winner! Nice linen shorts with a medium heel—classy yet audacious at the same time. A flirty floral dress with heels, or snazzy sandals—Katy bar the door! Now is definitely the time to leg it up, ladies!

Another one I like is wide-leg, pleated trousers. A nice pair of linen pants is always lovely, especially with some high-heeled sandals, or summery flats. Give ’em a try.

Fun, wild, color-drenched clothing is big right now. Fuchsia, yellow, orange, springy green, cerulean blue, scarlet—it’s all in these days. Ditch the grey, beige, taupe and navy, and try some great big color in your wardrobe this spring. Okay, you can keep the dull colors if you must, but why not try some dazzling accessories? A turquoise scarf and purse, a yellow belt, anything fuchsia—start small, and you will see how much happier and zippier you look and feel.

There is also a case for classics, and always will be. Trench-coats, button-down shirts in linen, cotton and silk, shirt-dresses—all are timeless classic looks, and are even more boffo in bright colors! Almost anything in linen is a great look and feel for spring and summer, as are cotton and silk.

Only a few new trends against which I would recommend—big-ass balloon sleeves on dresses, shirts and jackets are said to be must-haves. I can assure you, they are not. Big, poofy sleeves and ruffles on shoulders will make these areas appear much bigger, and many of you already have some big shoulders, and want to diminish the look of football players. These large sleeve and shoulder accoutrements will do the opposite. A small puff isn’t awful, but I’d give it a pass if I were you.

