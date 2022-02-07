Retro Rerun: Body & Facial Shaving

Spread the love















By Gina Mylano

It has always made me giggle when I read a TG fantasy story about how a boy is changed into a girl by a caring sister or a dominant aunt or whatever the case may be, the story always seems to include a trip to the bathtub or shower, where by the use of some miracle lotion or razor, body hair is wiped away, clean as a whistle, smooth as can be.

Never do we hear about those awful red bumps brought on by ingrown hairs, or the nick on the chin that can make applying makeup a rather unpleasant endeavor. I know everyone’s skin reacts differently to shaving, but I’d like toss my two cents into the ring on what works really well for me.

Luckily, I was never very hairy to start with, I could never grow a real beard if my life depended on it, and I have had maybe 25 chest hairs my whole life, but shaving has always been the least enjoyable part of my transformation process. Let’s start at the top, and begin with the face.

Every t-girl, who hasn’t gone through electrolysis, knows that a close shave is very important in presenting the best and most feminine appearance possible. To start with, I ALWAYS shave in the shower. Invest in a fogless shower mirror, they vary in price from around $7.00 – $30.00 depending on where you look, and they really do the trick.

Wash your face well before you shave, I use St. Ives Apricot Scrub and a Buf Puf to really take away dead skin. I have read lots of different opinions on whether hot or cold water is best before shaving, but hot seems to work for me.

After a good face scrub, I let the hot water run on my face for a couple of minutes (it feels wonderful), then it’s time to get to work. I use Skintimate brand shaving gel on my face & body. It has a nice light scent and it does a good job at protecting my face from nicks. I also use that new Gillette Mach 3 razor, it does a fantastic job too.

Everyone has different trouble spots, mine is above and around the lips and my chin, so I do those first. I shave in a downward motion getting as close as I can. After completing the process, it’s time to do it again. I re-lather my trouble spots and shave them again, this time in an upward motion. After I finish with that, I put my face back under the running water for a few more minutes and I always come out with an unbelievably close shave and a silky smooth face. I like to use an aloe vera gel on my face after I’m done showering.

When I do my legs, I usually draw a nice hot tub, and soak for a little while. I use a loofa sponge to get all the dead skin off my legs before I start. Again, Skintimate brand shaving gel works best for me, along with a Silk Effects ladies razor from Shick. After a good soak, I sit on the edge of the tub and lather up. I usually separate my legs into four areas, lower front & back, and upper front and back, seems to make things a little easier for me. It’s important to know which way the hairs are growing, I have a section on my inner thighs where the hair grows in a different direction as opposed to the rest of my legs and it makes for a closer shave to shave in the direction the hair grows. After I do one section, I sit back in the tub and rinse, then repeat the process on the next area.

The bikini area is no doubt the most difficult for me. I have tried everything, and really the only thing that works for me is Nair 3 in 1. Shaving that area gave me really bad rashes and the dreaded red bumps. Remember, everyone’s skin is very different, so what might work for me might not be best for you, but if you are going to use Nair, PLEASE follow the directions on the bottle. I never leave it on longer than 10 minutes, and then it’s into the lukewarm shower to remove it with a soft washcloth. Whether you shave the area or Nair it, those nasty little bumps caused by ingrown hairs can be quite uncomfortable. Again, I have heard several different remedies for stopping them but a cream designed for African-American men called Bumpstopper by Hightime works well for me. You can usually find this in any Drug Store or Supermarket, in the shaving section.

I do hope this can be of help to someone out there. Like I said before however, this is just what works for me, but I sincerely hope it will make your shaving chores less of a bother, and as I’m sure all you ladies out there know, there is just nothing that feels quite as nice as freshly shaved legs.

