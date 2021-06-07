My Life as Savannah: Lunch and Goodbyes

Spread the love















“Savannah, wake up. Remember, you are going to lunch with Fred.” I wasn’t sure what day it was since I was so tired. I opened my eyes wide, and I jumped out of bed.

“Someone just texted you, too.”

“Oh, it’s probably Fred with the dress code.”

“Don’t worry, Savannah. I have you all set up. Jump in the bath and put on your makeup, and put your hair in a high ponytail. I’ll bring you some toast and jam. What do you want to drink, sweetie?

“Water is fine, or juice. Thank you, Mom.”

“Savannah, I was hoping you, Gwen, and I can go to dinner tonight,” I said I would like that.

Mother had put out a black long sleeve sheath dress that came just above the knee, some nylons, more comfortable and more manageable 3” heels, and a real cute black clutch to match my dress. Another beautiful bracelet from Mom, a faux pearl necklace, a watch, and long dangling clip-on earrings. Mom zipped up my dress and hooked the top clasp for me.

I heard Fred pull up.’

“Mom, can you please get the door.”

Five minutes later, I headed down the stairway. Gwen didn’t have to hold me place me in a ball and chain this time. I waited five minutes myself.

After waiting, I came downstairs.

Fred wore a nice tailored suit, French cuffs and cufflinks, cute red and blue striped club tie, and polished shoes.

“Again, as usual, you look amazing, Savannah .”

I stood on my toes as best I could and kissed Fred on the cheek right in front of Mom and Gwen.

“You two have fun and a nice lunch.” But she held us back for more pictures.

We entered the meticulously kept country club grounds then drove another five minutes through woods and the rolling golf course. The valet was so nice.

“Hello, and welcome Mr. Franklin and Miss Thomas.” ‘How did he know my name?’ He opened my door and extended his hand. This dress rode up a lot higher than my ball gown. I was going to step out first with one leg but decided to do it properly by keeping my legs together. I smiled at the valet while looking in his eyes to keep him from getting too much of a show. I thought to myself, ‘thank you, Sis, for showing me this trick to look them in the eye and smile so they wouldn’t get too much of a show.’ I saw his name tag.

“Thank you, Richard.”

“My pleasure Miss Thomas.”

Fred came around and escorted me inside and offered me his arm to climb the stairs. What a magnificent club. Even though we were here last night, I didn’t recall seeing this part of the club. I admired the elegance of the interior.

“I love your perfume. The same you wore last night. What is it?

“Yes, it is. It’s Chanel Gardenia. It’s my favorite.”

After several minutes of walking, we arrived at the main dining room.

“Mr. Franklin and Miss Thomas. Right, this way, please.”

My heels sunk into the deep luxurious burgundy carpet as we walked. The maître d’ pulled my chair and picked up my white napkin, and quickly returned with a black one to not get lint on my dress. When he returned, he placed it on my lap. I looked up at him and smiled and said,

“Thank you.” I noticed the table was set for four guests. “Is anyone else joining us?”

As I looked around and I saw all the men standing when the ladies arrived and departed the table. I thought to myself. I love this etiquette. This made me smile, knowing how well Fred treated me last night.

Fred said, “Yes, my parents. They both wanted to see you before you return to Atlanta.”

Fred stood up when his parents arrived, kissed his mother on her cheek, and shook his father’s hand. Then I proceeded to introduce me. His father gently kissed my hand. So sweet.

“Savannah, you looked fabulous in your gown last night.” Said Mrs. Franklin. “I’ve never seen anyone so stunning before. And you are an excellent ballroom dancer for your age.”

“Thank you, Mrs. Franklin. You are very kind. Fred is simply an amazing lead.”

“So why are you in town for the summer, dear?”

I had to think up a story fast. “My parents took off to tour England and France. We all went several three or four years ago, and I wanted Mother and Father to have a trip together without dragging me along.” Trying to change the subject,

“I’ve had the most amazing summer here.” And thank you so much for the kind lunch invitation. Hopefully, I can visit next summer too.”

“Your welcome, Savannah. So you are first cousins with Mrs. Thomas?”

“Yes, Ma’am.” I glad I didn’t have to explain any more about the family.

“I haven’t seen Kenny all summer?”

“I was told he was at a sports camp somewhere. Truthfully, I don’t know much about it. I think he is returning tomorrow after I leave to return to Atlanta. I’ve been staying in his room. It’s way too boyish for me.” As made a sour-looking face and shook my head.

What followed was again the usual twenty more questions.

“Alfred, I’ll show you some videos later of them dancing.”

“We were photographed and filmed? I hope to see them?”

“All of the Mothers plan to copy everything and send them to everyone.”

Drinks arrived, and I sipped my sweet tea through my straw. Then the menus came next.

I notice the ladies were served their menus first, then explained the chef’s specials. As I perused through the menu, I noticed mine had no prices on it. When the server came to me, I ordered the salad special of the day with chicken.

The lunch lasted about two hours. And my bladder was getting full.

“Excuse me. I need to powder my nose. Can someone please point me in the right direction?”

“Follow me, Savannah. I need to go as well,” Said Mrs. Franklin.

“Thank you.”

The men stood up when we did and pulled out our chairs. (I’ll never tire of this treatment and attention). I remember my father always telling me that ‘the South was all about the ladies.’ And I was loving being one of them.

“Thank you, Fred.”

I loved hearing our heels as they clicked on the marble floors. This ladies’ room was just as elegant as the one last night. And there was a full-time female attendant in this ladies’ room case we required any necessities. I found a stall. Using the toilet was more comfortable with a simpler, shorter dress, pantyhose, and panties compared to the gown, and with these long nails. But if I had a choice, I’d always choose the gown.

I was rubbing my right foot when Mrs. Franklin came out of her stall.

“Are you okay, dear?”

‘Yes, thank you for asking, Mrs. Franklin. My feet are a little sore from all the standing and dancing in high heels.” Mrs. Franklin smiled and nodded understandingly. As we returned to the table, the men stood up for us and helped us with our chairs.

I passed on dessert.

Dr. Franklin had an early flight that afternoon and had to depart

The men stood up again. Dr. Franklin kissed my hand and said, “You are a beautiful young lady and are perfect for my son. I wondered what that meant.

“Savannah, you are welcome here or at our house anytime.”

I stood up and gave Mrs. Franklin hugs and air kisses. And I kissed both men on their cheek. “I am so grateful to everyone’s graciousness.” It was my pleasure meeting you, Dr. and Mrs. Franklin. And thank you for the lovely lunch. I’ll say hi to Mrs. Thomas for you.”

Fred and I walked, and gave me a quick tour of the property.

“Fred, you have been so good to me. I hate to go back to Atlanta.”

“Then stay here.”

“I wish I could, but I can’t. I must finish school. I’m sure my cousin, Kenny, can tell you a lot more about me.”

“I don’t wish to hold you up. Are you ready to leave?”

The same valet helped me in the car. I did the same smile and eye contact since I knew my dress would ride up even higher, getting in the car. After I was in the car, I straightened my dress, crossed my legs, and attached the seat belt.

“Thank you, Richard.”

“We look forward to seeing you again, Miss Thomas,” said Richard as he closed my door and smiled.

Fred stopped along a secluded part of the road, taking me home. My heart began to race. I wasn’t sure why he stopped. Fred has been nothing less than a pure gentleman to me. I felt much more vulnerable with a shorter dress that was riding a good one-third up my left thigh from my knee.

“It will hurt me to see you go, Savannah. But I understand. You’ve shown me more fun, more grace, and more beauty in the time you have been visiting. I will always remember you.”

I almost began to cry because I had fooled him, used pure trickery, and that I deceived him that I wasn’t who he thought I was. I unhooked my seat belt and slide as close to him as I could. I reached up and pulled his head to mine and kissed him. Fred squirmed. I knew it wasn’t only from my kisses, but soon gave him a visible erection. I put my hand on his leg as I kissed him again. I loosened his belt, his buttons, then his zipper. I have never given a blowjob or a hand job. I gently reach in his boxers and felt something big, warm, and throbbing. While kissing him, I pulled out his cock and began stroking him. He squirmed more and more squirming. Fred tried to say something, but I put my tongue back in his mouth. I leaned over, gave the head of his purple cock a kiss. Next, I licked it, then finally, I put his member in my mouth. It was only maybe five or six up and down on him, Fred yelled,

“Savannah .” My mouth filled up with this warm thick salty-bleachy-stringy-tasting liquid, and I swallowed it. I kissed the head once more, then slid back to my side of the car, straightened my dress, crossed my legs, and buckled up.

Fred’s eyes were wide open, and he was still panting.

“Are you going to be able to drive? To walk?”

“Savannah, you didn’t need to do that. That’s not why I stopped the car.”

“I said, there is a lot of things I don’t have to do, but I choose to do them.”

I pulled down the vanity mirror as I picked up my purse off the floorboard, fixed my lipstick while he was composing himself, straightened my dress skirt some more, and re-crossed my legs. I reached in my purse to grab some breath mints since I still had this unusual taste in my mouth. I refastened my seatbelt.

Fred opened my door and walked me to meet Gwen and Mother, who was sitting on the porch swing.

“Did you two have a nice lunch?

“Yes, Mrs. Thomas. Fred replied.

“Dr. and Mrs. Franklin joined us. They told me to tell you, Hi.”

Mother went up and gave Fred a friendly hug and kiss on his cheek.

“Thank you so much for being such a wonderful friend to our family.”

I thanked Fred for a great lunch and kissed him on his cheek.

I went upstairs, and Mother followed shortly.

‘How did you like the country club’s main dining room?”

“I loved it. The dining room was so elegant and spacious. Fred’s father is a gentleman too. All the men there are Southern gentlemen. I love the treatment and attention.”

“Oh, Mrs. Franklin is sending the moms photographs and videos.”

I’ve never been able to hide anything from Mother, and she sensed it. “Okay, what happened?” Mom asked.

“Mom, we stopped on the way home to talk. Then we started kissing. The next thing I knew, I was giving Fred a blowjob.”

“What? Savannah, you gave Fred a blowjob!” As she looked bewildered at me.

“Mom, toward the end of the summer, I’ve felt so much like a real girl if simply felt like the right things to do. I’m not sorry.”

“Well, I do consider you, my daughter. I certainly disapprove since you’re still underage. You could get Fred in a lot of legal trouble, you know. Please be careful, dear.”

“I am sorry I’ve let you down, Mother. I apologize. I will be careful. I promise. I just want always to be honest with you and always be able to talk to you.”

Mother smiled. Then she hugged me. “My little girl, I love you being so honest and forthright. And you’re not letting me down. But please be more careful. Okay. Promise?”

“I promise, Mom.”

Remember, we are going out of dinner tonight. Wear that same outfit or whatever you choose. I took off my dress and hung it on a hanger to take a nap all afternoon. Mother woke me about four and said we are leaving in about an hour for dinner.

Mrs. Franklin called while you were sleeping this afternoon. She and Alfred enjoyed meeting you at lunch. Mrs. Franklin said you were a beautiful young lady. And as you said, she will send all the photographs and videos of you and Fred. I’ll show them to you and Gwen when I receive them.”

I managed to put the same dress on and zip up the back and hook it myself for dinner. We all had on dresses and high heels.

Mother drove us to the same restaurant where we all went one evening several years ago. On our way, I asked her what Dr. Franklin meant when he said, ‘I was perfect for his son?’

Mother looked at me and said, “It means you’d make a perfect bride for him.” I didn’t know what to say. We pulled into the parking lot.

“Remember this place!”

“Of course I do. It’s where we came my first night out as Savannah with you and Gwen a couple of years ago.”

Over dinner, I talked about my summer and said I felt quite bad for deceiving everyone. But on the other hand, I loved what I did, the people I met, and simply being a girl and wearing incredible clothes. I turned and asked Mother if she thinks father would have accepted me as his daughter.

Mother replied, “Father, always wanted a son, but it was not mandatory. But whoever lived under our roof, he would love as his family without any equivocation?” Sis and I just looked at each other. I didn’t know what equivocation meant.

“So, Savannah, do you want to return to be a boy or stay a lady? Your Sister and I will love you, whatever you choose. You proved yourself today as a real girl.”

“Wait?” Sis jumped in. “What? Did I miss something or wasn’t told?”

I turned to Sis and whispered, “I gave Fred a blowjob today.”

Sis yelled, “You go, Girl.” As everyone in the restaurant looked at our table.

Mom said, “Gwen, hush.” Sis was in disbelief. And Mother and I were embarrassed.

I excused myself and went to the bathroom, and Sis followed. Sis said to me after coming out of the stalls,

“Wow, little Sister. You gave your first blowjob. Way to go.”

“Mothers upset because I’m still underage.”

“Well, that’s completely understandable.” She held my hand and looked at me in my eye. “Savannah, you became the most beautiful and amazing girl I’ve ever known. I’ll love you like my Sister, always.” I cried, and we hugged each other. “I pray you stay a girl forever.”

Before I went to bed, I noticed my acrylic nails and had to remove them before tomorrow.

“Mom!” She came in, and I told her my problem. Mother got out a bowl and poured acetone in it. She got cotton balls and removed my polish from my fingers and toes. Next, she wrapped each fingernail with acetone-soaked cotton balls and tightly wrapped each finger in foil. She said, let them soak for about 30-minutes. It hurt a paper cut I had on my left middle finger. My beautiful nails melted away and vanished into the solution on the bowl.

The next morning, Donna came by to see Savannah off.

“Hi, Ken. It’s been a long time. Is Savannah here?” I was glad my nails were off.

“Sorry, Donna, her parents picked her up early this morning to go home Atlanta.

Donna said, “Well, I know I speak for all of us girls; we sure wish she lived here at your house. We all will miss her. Hope she comes back often.”

I smiled. I said, “I liked Savannah too. She’s a real sweetheart. She said she would visit as much as she could.”

Mother sat me down on the sofa and asked me what I wanted to do. Be Kenny for the next several years, or be Savannah and transfer to school here as a girl?

I didn’t know or think option two was a real possibility.

“It will be hard. You need a physical for school, and I don’t have papers proving you are a female. And then there are the gym classes. And there is the issue of Kenny and what happens to him.” But during this decade in the Baptist South, I don’t think the word transgender or gender identity was known and most likely less understood. I know I’d never heard it discussed. I’ve listened to our preacher belittle gays, but never some boy who wanted to be a girl.

Savannah did depart to Atlanta, and Kenny was back for good.

Next: High school.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Fiction