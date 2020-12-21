My Life as Savannah, Chapter 5

Spread the love















Sis was out on a movie date with her new boyfriend Jeff Turner, and Mother was surprised I wasn’t breaking out in hives about going to this slumber party at Donna’s house.

“Savannah, I’m so proud of you as my daughter. You always look so cute. You’ll be a hit at the slumber party. I know it,” as Mother gave me a big hug and kiss. Of course, that is what moms do.

Still barely a teenager, I didn’t have much hair on my body, and I hadn’t started shaving yet. Mother handed me a product that removed any arm, chest, back, and leg hair I may have. I was surprised how much of my hair washed down the drain. Next, she drew me a bath and poured some bubble bath in it. I washed and conditioned my hair with her products, and soaked in the tub for about a half-hour. Next, Mother gave me a fragrant girly smelling body lotion to apply all over my skin.

I was becoming even more accomplished at doing my nails, makeup, and hair. I even know how to iron my skirts and blouses! Mother blow-dried and styled my hair. Then she changed her mind and braided it into a high ponytail. Finally, Mom touched up my makeup in a few places. She showed me what she had packed in my overnight suitcase and a small makeup bag. There was a clean bra and panties, lotion, nightgown, shorts, toothbrush, my hairbrush, and another top. I also had a pillow with a pink pillowcase and a sleeping bag. She laid out my bra, panties, leggings, light green peasant top, and white Keds sneakers to wear to the party.

“What’s this?” I asked. Mother said it was called a gaff and that I should wear it under my nightie because I’d most likely see the girls undressing in front of me. She left me to get dressed by myself, followed by putting everything in the car and grabbed my purse and sweater, and off we headed to Donna’s house.

We arrived at Atherton’s home just after 7:00 p.m. I was the last one to arrive. Donna, Heather, Tina, Amber, and Crystal were there, and all came running out to greet me, and each one hugged me. Everyone was giddy, laughing happy, and helped me carry my stuff upstairs. All of the moms stayed until around 9:00 p.m. Mother later told me all the other moms asked about me and why I was visiting.

Pizzas arrive at nine. We all chatted, and it seemed like all the questions were directed at me. I guess I held my own okay since my identity wasn’t compromised. We worked on hairdos. I showed them a couple of things I learned from Sis, and they liked it. I felt good about myself and my female skills. Next, we watched a movie.

Amber laid her head on my arm during most of the movie. The movie ended around 10:30, and the girls began undressing and putting on their nightgowns and pajamas. Wow, both Donna and Amber had nice tits. I started to get an erection, so I asked where the bathroom was and changed into my nightie, and put the gaff thing on Mom gave me. I then knew why Mother gave the gaff! We talked about boys, painted each other nails, and changed hairdos some more just like Sis said. I guess it was well after 1:00 p.m. by now. Some of the girls were dozing off and started pulling out their sleeping bags. I told everyone this was a fantastic night for me, and I never forget any of them for being so sweet. We all hugged each other and laid out our sleeping bags. After the light was out, Tina came over to lie down next to me. We chatted in a whisper for a while, then surprisingly, she leaned over and gave a quick peck on my lips and said,

“Good night, Savannah .”

I stammered, “Good night, Tina.” My dreams were sweet after her kiss. Being with all these girls was surprising since they never paid any attention to me as a boy at school or church. I dreamed of seeing them in partial stages of undress.

Begrudgingly, we all arose around 9:30, and Mrs. Atherton served us hotcakes for breakfast. Our mothers arrived around eleven and chatted while all hugged each other goodbye and loaded our cars with our belongings. I had been Savannah away from home for about fourteen hours.

“Mrs. Thomas, can Savannah live with you forever?” Someone yelled as Mom was getting in our car.

“See you at church, Savannah” someone else blustered out.

I was sleepy when I got home. First from staying so late, the other my stomach was full of pancakes. I got all my stuff out of the car and carried it up to my room. Mother and Sis sat me down on the couch and started twenty-questions.

I said I had a blast. I talked about the pepperoni pizza, Amber having her head on my arm during the movie. The nail paintings and hairdos. Mother knew there was something else. “And. . .?” Mom said.

“I don’t know what time it was, but most of the girls starting undressing and started putting on the nighties. I’m glad I had that gaff thing, but it sometimes hurt, Mom.”

Sis laughed and said, You better get used to seeing girls in various stages of undress.” Then I told them about Tina coming over to my sleeping bag and how we chatted and that she gave me a quick goodnight kiss on my lips. Mom’s eyes opened wide, and Sis said,

“How was it?” Asked Gwen.

“I liked it! I see why boys like kissing girls so much.” Sis and Mom had big smiles and nodded in approval.

The next week at church seemed uneventful. I met a few new girls and a couple more teenage boys who seemed interested in me. Donna asks me to go shopping with her and her mom after church.

“Yeah, sounds fun, I’d love to,” I asked Mom, and she said okay. At home, my mother gave me some money in case I found something cute that I liked.

I never wanted Dad to come home and find out about his new daughter was always in the back of my mind. But deep down in my heart, I did miss him.

Next: Fred.

Category: Fiction