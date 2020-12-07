Male Celebrities Doll Up

Alan Cummings
Alan Cummings starred in the 2012 film Any Day Now. Cummings portrayed a drag performer working in a West Hollywood drag bar in the 1970s.
Angela Gardner is a founding member of The Renaissance Transgender Assoc., Inc., former editor of its newsletter and magazine, Transgender Community News. She was the Diva of Dish for TGF in the late 1990s and Editor of LadyLike magazine until its untimely demise. She has appeared in film and television shows portraying TG characters, as well as representing Renaissance on numerous talk shows.