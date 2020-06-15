C’mon Girls Let’s Have Some Fun

Spread the love















We are all having tough times due to the Covid-19 thingy, although some of the restrictions are being lifted, slowly I hope. For the U.S. it is a perfect storm, Covid-19 on one hand and violent riots on the other. Fortunately the sympathetic marches here (Canada) are not to violent so we haven’t had quite as many issues. (Montreal had some looting but it was put down quite quickly.) To quote a naval term we have to lift ourselves out of the doldrums the best way we can.

How? We dress of course!

What about a special evening? Obtain a sexy evening dress, if you haven’t got one beg, buy, or borrow it. Shower and shave (if necessary) and put on your best face. Brush your wig, if you wear one, select some nice bling and spruce yourself up. Find your heels and put on some comfortable lingerie and pantyhose, stockings are okay. I like a split skirt to show off my legs. Check yourself in the mirror to see if you look like a million bucks. If you do go to the next phase. Look for guidance from your partner.

The meal is an important aspect of the whole evening. Set your table nicely. It’s a celebration after all, so use your best cutlery and dishes and a fresh tablecloth if you use one. Put out napkins with rings. Use small dishes as condiment containers. Do not put ketchup, HP sauce bottles, sour cream tubs or similar items on the table. Serve them in the small dishes with dedicated spoons.Use separate dishes for the salad with its own forks.

No cooking allowed. Under the present circumstances there are lot of good restaurants doing home delivery, so order in. Warm up the meal in the microwave or oven and serve buffet style from the kitchen. Put the salad dressing on the salad before serving.

A bottle of sparkling white or a bottle of Pinot Grigio in the fridge cooling, or a bottle of red, pre-opened ready to drink will set off the evening. What to eat is the big question, choose something nice that everyone at the table will enjoy. Micky Ds won’t do it. Not everything travels well, french fries are a prime example, they become soggy. Naturally pick your favorite meal so everything is enjoyable. Considering the occasion I would avoid fast foods and order from a better class restaurant if possible. Try and avoid cooking as much as possible. I am allowing for at least two people at the table. More if you don’t break the social distancing rules.

After the dinner, tidy up, put the dishes in the dishwasher and relax. Watch a movie finish the wine and go where ever the mood takes.

