A Poem: Outlier
Distant, distinct data points.
Who are these… these… Outliers
Those of us who move not in the usual patterns of life,
But recreate ourselves according to our own inner lights.
Daring, dashing dazzles of life that light unknown tracts of sky
Unnerving those on the curve at the center
Challenging order with new convictions that
Being an outlier does not diminish our value
You must believe like God creating masterpieces with
Rearrangement and colors that stun and strike with a neon
Vibrancy, garish to those whose colors have dimmed,
Exhibiting strength in gentleness.
Daring to fly closer to the sun
Taking our first shaky flaps describing vivid arcs across the sky,
Instead of long-trod pathways on the ground.
They’re fearful, you know, of the freedom within our grasp
As we demand reinterpretations rather than accepting
Tired and worn conventions.
So, here’s to us Outliers, dreaming and daring unto death.
Our paths will have been our own.
And the Last shall be First.
Category: All TGForum Posts