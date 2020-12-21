A Poem: Outlier

Spread the love















Distant, distinct data points.

Who are these… these… Outliers

Those of us who move not in the usual patterns of life,

But recreate ourselves according to our own inner lights.

Daring, dashing dazzles of life that light unknown tracts of sky

Unnerving those on the curve at the center

Challenging order with new convictions that

Being an outlier does not diminish our value

You must believe like God creating masterpieces with

Rearrangement and colors that stun and strike with a neon

Vibrancy, garish to those whose colors have dimmed,

Exhibiting strength in gentleness.

Daring to fly closer to the sun

Taking our first shaky flaps describing vivid arcs across the sky,

Instead of long-trod pathways on the ground.

They’re fearful, you know, of the freedom within our grasp

As we demand reinterpretations rather than accepting

Tired and worn conventions.

So, here’s to us Outliers, dreaming and daring unto death.

Our paths will have been our own.

And the Last shall be First.

