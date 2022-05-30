What’s that latest transgender news? A transgender woman is running for the office of Pennsylvania state representative. A trans man is running in Oregon. News about the Catholic Church’s position on trans people. A woman in Oklahoma starts her own church when her former church refuses to accept her trans son. More news about state legislatures’ attacks on trans rights. A surgeon in New Delhi is planning to transplant a uterus into a trans woman. Actress L Morgan Lee is the first trans woman nominated for a Tony award. Marvel Comics announces two new transgender superheroes. Calvin Klein runs an ad featuring a pregnant man. RuPaul has become three of the Little People. The teach who refused to use preferred pronouns with his students has resigned. This Pride Target will be selling chest binders and packers for gender nonconforming customers. Beto O’Rourke is running to defeat Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Beto is the total opposite of Abbott. There’s all that and a bit more waiting for you in Trans News Now.