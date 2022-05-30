Recent Transgender Articles
Dr. Aaron Devor is the current Chair in Transgender Studies and he is the first Chair in Transgender Studies at the University of Victoria. Dr. Devor has been studying and teaching about transgender topics for more than thirty years. He is the author of numerous well-cited scholarly articles, and the widely-acclaimed books. Every week the […]
Trans News Now 5/23/22
What’s happening? A trans woman surfer wins two championships in Australia. An Australian supermarket will give employees recovering from gender confirmation surgery an additional ten days paid leave. Trans politicians are working to get elected. Federal judges block anti trans laws. State legislatures keep pumping them out. Trans actors are appearing in film and TV projects. A trans actress is one of 12 finalists for Miss France 2023. An organization called Gender Stream has helped at least 53 transgender people leave Ukraine. Isolation during the pandemic has given people time to plan their transitions. A nonbinary student accepted the title of prom king while wearing a squinted dress. For her signing of an anti trans bill Jon Oliver called the governor of Alabama a “garbage lady”. There’s all that and more in this edition of Trans News Now.
Twit Awards for the Week 5/23/22
While assembling the stories for the new Cecilia Barzyk comes across silly fools who don’t understand transgender issues and just don’t care to. They bash us and introduce legislation against us. We call these people twits and in this post Cecilia tells you who they are and what they’ve said and done that makes them a twit.
Straight Men Attracted to Trans Women
Misha Monroe writes about the number of men she has found through dating sites who want to explore being intimate with a trans woman, a drag queen, or a femme crossdresser. She has a theory as to why this is. Might it have something to do with the way trans femmes dress?
A Sabrina Symington Cartoon
Sabrina Symington realized that she has been producing cool cartoons for seven year. She quickly drew today’s cartoon in celebration of her 7th Cartoon Anniversary.
Tell Shelley Anne: An Interview with Luna Ray
Luna Ray is the founder of Bloom Community, a sex-positive social and dating app. Bloom creates a safer space for queer, kink, ethically non-monogamous, and other alternative communities to connect and build community. She talks with Shelley Anne about Bloom and other activities aimed at getting legal protections for those who are differently gendered, love differently, or engage in different sex practices.
Review: Dawn, Her Dad, and the Tractor
Linda Jensen recently saw the film Dawn, Her Dad, and the Tractor. The Dawn of the title left her rural home as Don. She returns after her mother passes away as Dawn, and surprises her family, and her old boyfriend, with her new gender status. Restoring an old tractor is also part of the story. Read on for Linda’s review.
Trans News Now 5/16/22
What’s that latest transgender news? A transgender woman is running for the office of Pennsylvania state representative. A trans man is running in Oregon. News about the Catholic Church’s position on trans people. A woman in Oklahoma starts her own church when her former church refuses to accept her trans son. More news about state legislatures’ attacks on trans rights. A surgeon in New Delhi is planning to transplant a uterus into a trans woman. Actress L Morgan Lee is the first trans woman nominated for a Tony award. Marvel Comics announces two new transgender superheroes. Calvin Klein runs an ad featuring a pregnant man. RuPaul has become three of the Little People. The teach who refused to use preferred pronouns with his students has resigned. This Pride Target will be selling chest binders and packers for gender nonconforming customers. Beto O’Rourke is running to defeat Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Beto is the total opposite of Abbott. There’s all that and a bit more waiting for you in Trans News Now.
Is Transgender Behavior a Choice?
Why do we have transgender desires? That’s a question so hard to answer that most of us just give up pondering it and try to enjoy life. But philosophers keep poking at the problem hoping to one day figure it out. Dr. Dana Bevan catches you up on the latest thinking in philosophy, psychology and physiology in regard to there is free will and what choices we can make.
Projecting
Allow me to vent here. This is being written in the lobby of the hotel that is hosting The Keystone Conference. At the conference, I chat and talk with many people. Many from different parts of the country, many different age groups and many that are dealing with all of “this” in various ways. One […]
Summer has Arrived
Pauline Estelle has been doing a series on spring fashions. While it’s still spring until the middle of June recent warm weather in her Canadian home has prompted Pauline to start writing about summer fashion choices. With the up and down nature of temperature in the northern hemisphere it’s a good bet that some days you’ll be in sandals and a cotton frock and within a day or two back into leggings and a sweater.
No Great Expectations
Today Chrissy Gann tell her story. As a child she knew there was something different about her. She didn’t fit in with the boys and the girls didn’t want to hang out with her since they saw her as a boy. The story is a familiar one that many readers may identify with. Find out how Chrissy came to find herself and what it took to make the change.
Twit Awards for the Week 5/16/22
The TWIT news column has morphed into Trans News Now. Twit Awards are now in their own weekly post that we call Twit Awards for the Week. Who are this week’s Award winners? Read on!
Trans News Now 5/9/22
Welcome to our new transgender news format. The The Week In Trans is no more. We’ve revised it and renamed it Trans News Now. We will continue to bring you important news about transgender related topics but endeavor to do it in a sleeker, easy to read format. Twit Awards will still be with us but will be accessible in another post called Twit Awards for the Week. We hope you find the new news format easier to read and provides the transgender news you want. Use the comment area to let us know how you like it.
Twit Awards for the Week
The TWIT news column has morphed into Trans News Now. Twit Awards are now in their own weekly post that we call Twit Awards for the Week. This is the first stand alone post of Twit Awards. Who are the winners? Politicians who want warnings that TV shows contain LGBTQ content. Dave Chappelle for a bad joke after he was attacked on stage. Lauren Boebert for a Twit worthy tweet, and several more.
Transgender Talking Blues
Sophie Lynne has had her share of troubles. Some much that it’s given her the blues. Today she gives voice to her pain with Transgender Talking Blues.
Tea Time
Christy Lewis attends a tea party–even though she prefers her tea chilled. She and several of her friends participate in a tea party fundraiser, highlighted by a hat contest. Will Christy’s hat win the prize? Will she enjoy the taste treats and become a hot tea enthusiast? Read on!
Transtainment 5/9/22
Covering trans entertainers and artists, it’s the feature we call Transtainment! Today we look at two trans actresses who shown brightly at the Met Gala. We have the scoop on a production of Some Like it Hot that’s coming to Broadway, and a production of The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert happening in Australia. Add a book review, an LGBTQ driven Doctor Who adventure, and a bit more, and there you have it, TransTainment.
Chapter 23 – Shopping with Mom
Mom came to Chicago to help Savannah prepare for her first day at works as herself. There is so much to do in the way of organizing and cleaning out wardrobe items that are no longer needed that Savannah’s mom’s skills are very helpful. After a busy session of work on the apartment the ladies head for the mall to do some shopping for business attire for Savannah.
Meet Mx. Alex Hall
A new contributor joins us today. Mx. Hall is their name and the tale they tell is probably familiar to many but it is their own story.
The Week In Trans 5/2/22
Politicians continue attacking trans people to get votes. The US Air Force allows transgender airmen to skip their annual physical if they have just had gender confirmation surgery. Elon Musk wants to devote his new Twitter toy to completely free speech. Some of his past tweets were derogatory toward trans folk. The trans mayor of Palm Springs has gotten a project passed to explore minimum income for resident trans and nonbinary people. Three trans actresses are profiled in “them”. Megan Fox supports her 9-year-old son who enjoys wearing dresses. RuPaul’s Drag Race has a new winner, and a new Drag Race in Belgium. A British MP signals a “major intervention” regarding trans athletes in British sports. Angelica Ross answers “What Does It Mean to be Transgender?” All that is waiting along with several TWIT Awards on TGForum!
Dina’s Diner 5/2/22
The list of ingredients going into today’s special at Dina’s Diner promises it’s sure to be a tasty cerebral treat. First of all there’s the student in Florida who did a presentation to his class on the history of the Stonewall Riot- while wearing a dress accessorized with pearls. Then there’s a teen boy drag competition on TV, the micro mini skirt, the return of hosiery, and a big splash of Charo to top it off. Don’t fail to take a taste of today’s special at Dina’s Diner.
The Lesson of Isaiah, Chapter 11
Raba Rona Matlow feels that If more people could learn meaning of Isaiah chapter 11, perhaps we would have fewer trans murders, and less anti-trans legislation. Perhaps we could just live as PEOPLE, have jobs, housing, healthcare, etc. Read on for hir thoughts on what that might be like.
Trans in Film and Video 5/2/22
While states are passing laws to limit or remove the rights of transgender people more and more transgender representation is happening. Trans actors are being cast in television and film projects and not just in primarily transgender roles. As these actors build their fan base they are using their status to advocate for transgender rights. Today Hunter Schafer and Laverne Cox have things to say about the anti trans laws. We also meet a trans woman actor in India who is the star of an award winning film, and meet Yasmin Finney of Heartstopper. And more!
The Week In Trans 4/25/22
What’s in the news? A trans activist is featured on a mural in Richmond. Legal wrangling continues over anti-trans laws. San Francisco makes the Transgender District a standalone cultural district. A transgender golfer comes out as agreeing with the anti-trans athlete bills. One girl gives up competitive swimming in the face of the new laws. Janelle Monae comes out as nonbinary. RuPaul is honored in Vegas. Michaela Jae Rodriquez will perform for LA Pride in The Park. Australia wants to let sporting associations decide if trans people can compete. A Mormon husband comes out as a woman and it strengthens their marriage. There’s all that and a boat load of TWIT Awards waiting for you in TWIT!
Times Do Change: The 1990s
Linda Jensen has been chatting with her friend Linda M about the ways in which crossdressing has evolved through the decades from the 1960s to the present day. This post covers the 1990s. A decade Linda M feels was the peak of crossdressing fun. Read on and see if you agree with her assessment.
My Objectives When Dressing, and My Role Models
A recent article found on the web talked about a trend among young women practicing “bimbocore” on social media. They post flagrantly sexy photos and videos that celebrates the idea of women who are meant to be teases and suspected of not being too bright. Misha Monroe may have found one of the inspirations for bimbocore in the ‘60s art work that decorated the covers of men’s magazines back in the day.