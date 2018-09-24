Youth View: A Name and a Stranger

Hello guys, gals, and non-binary pals! I have two stories to tell you this month, both of which have made me really happy. I’ve been having a rough time, so I thought I would focus on things that have made me happy recently.

Number 1: I got my name changed! Yes, it’s really happening. I couldn’t believe it. I went through a loophole in Pennsylvania law that allowed me to submit a “correction” to my birth certificate before I turned 18. My family and I put the papers in the mail sometime around a year ago (I was 17 then), and then we began the waiting game. A couple months later, we received a letter that said my name was legally changed, but we had to submit the original birth certificate and a check (I think it was $20) in order to receive the corrected documentation. We did this, and then we went back to the waiting game. We waited a long time. About a month ago, my mom found something online about how a lot of people were having similar issues. She learned that if we contacted the state attorney general, we would have better luck in getting it. We did that, and then it finally came: my new birth certificate. I was so happy when it came. I am now one step closer to legally being me.

Number 2: A stranger was nice to me. Do you guys remember what I do for a living? I work as a cashier and dishwasher at a counter-service style restaurant. About a week ago, this family came in. It was a mother, a father, and a younger boy (maybe 7? I’m bad at guessing ages). I was talking to them before they ordered, and the mother used he/him pronouns for me. This doesn’t particularly bother me; I know that I present myself in a more masculine way. I might have made a face when she said it, but that was probably just because it was unexpected. Cut to 10 minutes later: the mother came back up to the counter, and I asked her if she needed anything. She said something along the lines of, “M, I couldn’t start eating my dinner until I apologized to you. I used he/him pronouns for you, and I now realize that that was wrong. I’m truly sorry.” I almost cried right there. I was just so taken aback by her kindness. That was so sweet of her to go out of her way to find me and apologize. I’m starting to cry right now just thinking about it. It made me so happy. I think I’ve told everyone I talk to about it. A stranger’s kindness can go a long way.

Okay guys, we did it! Thank you so much for reading. The lessons of the month are: bug your elected officials until they do what you want, and be kind to people because it could greatly affect and help them. Do you have any stories about kind strangers or the legal process of changing your name? Tell me about them! Leave a comment below. And, until next time…

Blessed Be,

M

