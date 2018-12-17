Who Really Has a Mental Disorder?

Spread the love



















There seems to be a body of opinion from quite a large number of unqualified people, or people who should know better, that being Transgender is a mental illness.

Such people maintain that there are only two, binary genders; there is no gender spectrum; and that Transgender people are deluded, are wrong to want/need to express themselves in their true gender… and, wait for it, can be cured!

Some of these borderline fascists even say that Transgender people should be erased or, at the very least, treated as second class citizens or denied their basic human rights… because being Transgender is a mental illness of the mind!

It seems strange to me, though, that the vast majority of these bigoted, ill-informed, conservative, intolerant people seem to believe in an imaginary entity that no-one, and I repeat no-one, has ever… ever… ever seen.

An entity that, purportedly, single-handedly designed and created the human race (eat your heart out scientific proof to the contrary); that watches over and cares for only those who believe in it (from amongst all of the 6 billion or so people on earth); sends plagues and pestilence and creates other disasters to afflict those who do not believe; maims and kills children (and adults) with diseases and illnesses and generally uses all sorts of “sticks” to browbeat and control the populace it supposedly created.

It is also strange that, within the human race, there must be at least half a dozen different entities which these people believe in (and none of them can agree which one is THE one in terms of physical description or actual dogma propagated, as factions within the same or similar religions are forever constantly bickering, or even killing each other about this).

What’s worse, in many ways, is that the “managerial” followers of these entities wear uniforms (ie white dog-collars or special hats or ornaments) to show their allegiance, whilst their “senior managers” (almost god-like themselves) live in large homes or palaces and wear splendid, embroidered clothes, cloaks and gowns — all bought with money solicited or coerced from the followers of the entities, and which was supposed to be used to help the poor and needy.

Finally, whilst the vast majority of the “managers” and followers pay lip-service and preach love, harmony and tolerance, they have a consistent, persistent and unconscionable strategy to identify and attack minorities or those who do not conform to their fictitious ideology.

In short, let me repeat: such people believe in an imaginary entity that made and controls the world; yet cannot agree on the physical form, nature and/or wishes of such entity.

On the other hand, Transgender people are real; can be seen; touched; engaged in conversation and so on… and, therefore, are not imaginary!

So, tell me, who really has the mental disorder?

Category: Transgender Opinion