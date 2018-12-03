Using the New Features on TGForum

| Dec 3, 2018 | Reply
Back in the 1990s TGForum was ahead of the curve. We had a discussion board and a chat room before many other transgender themed websites. Sadly in the years between the late ’90s and the first decade of the 21st century moving the site to different servers, changing the software we use to publish and lapses in maintenance removed those features from the site. In the past few years we’ve focused on bringing those features back and just last month we did it!

TGForum now has a Chat feature and a Discussion Forum. Now all we need is for logged in users to start taking advantage of these ways to communicate with your fellow TGF members.

The Discussion Forum is accessed from the blue menu bar just under the TGF girl on a globe logo. Click on Transgender Forum for a list of the current topics.

You can also add a new topic.

The Chat speech balloon.

The Chat feature is accessed by clicking on the bouncing speech balloon found on the lower right corner of your browser. When you login to TGF the balloon will tell you how many people are hanging around in the chat room. If all you see is a 1 then that’s just you. Hint: Tell your friends to meet you in the TGF Chat area and when you’ll be there.

Once you’ve clicked on the balloon a chat window will open. You can use the icons at the bottom left side of the window to open it in a separate window. There are other things that the icons let you accomplish. The best way to learn about them is to go ahead and give them a click. Here’s what the Chat window looks like:


When there are others logged into TGForum their username will appear on the left side where you see “Angela Gardner.” The messages you see in this screen shot were left over the past few days by people trying to figure out how the feature works. It’s very similar to Facebook’s Messenger. Go ahead and invite some other users to meet you in the Chat room. If you have problems be sure to let me know and I’ll try to help you out. Provided I have it figured out. 🙂


