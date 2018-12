Spread the love



















On 10 December 2017 Paul Ryner, David de Alba’s long time partner and “the wind beneath his wings, passed away. He will always be loved and remembered by family, friends but most of all his devoted life partner Heri (aka David de Alba). This is a tribute to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his passing that was created and posted to YouTube by Jacques Du Rand.

