Transgender Fashion: Dress Styles with The Occasional Woman

Hi ya, and I hope we are all prepared for the annual spree that is Halloween!

But, on with the Parade of Dress Styles! Angela tells me that the last column, describing and detailing basic dress shapes, was a winner — so, I shall continue with the Page of Enlightenment!

We have already sashayed through several basic shapes — sheath/shift, Empire, wrap and dropped-waist. Onward, through the fog!

First up, we have what is known as a fit and flare dress. this is made up of panels, also known as “gores,” cleverly cut to hug the upper body and skim gently over the lower half. This has many excellent features-it is a very flattering, and can “hide a number of sins”! It is a forgiving cut, and pretty much season-less, with sleeves, or without, it can be dressed up and or down; a good example is a lovely, traditional “Santa Girl” dress, as seen in White Christmas, or a simple summer frock.

For a saucy afternoon or evening dress, one can hardly go wrong with a basic slip dress. As the name suggests, it is cut like a slip-very simple, just a front and a back, with little straps. The is best on the skinny ones among us, and can host a shrug or light jacket; if during winter fanciness, it can be made of some drop-dead slinky fabric and be accompanied by a lace or other oopsy fabric jackety thing.

On the other side of the dress spectrum is the ever-popular Peasant Dress, a.k.a. hippie dress. This frock will generally have a loose or gathered neckline, kinda fluffy sleeves (if any), a Bohemian print and LOTS of fabric. It went to Woodstock, and will probably never really go out of style. Think Stevie Nicks, Joan Baez and Mrs Roper on “Three’s Company”. They are frequently made of cotton, sometimes silk, and it is pretty hard to have a bad time in one.

A mini-dress is short and sweet, or short and sassy, or short and slutty. Basically, it is just a short dress. And a FUN dress. It worked in the ‘60s, and will be just as much fun in the 2060s. It’s especially riveting if the wearer has great legs and wears proper undies!

A maxi-dress is the opposite. Oh sure, it can be fun, but that isn’t its job; it is meant to be LOOOONG, and looks best with boots. One can ensure sexiness in such a dress by a cleverly-placed slit in front, often on a side seam. Or a wicked low neckline!

Next up is the Kimono-cut dress. A take-off on the traditional Japanese kimono, it is generally cut out of square and rectangular shapes, and accented with a belt. In Japan, it usually topped off with an obi, which is a wide sash-type belt, and this is a pleasing proportion. Kimono dresses are quite versatile, and it’s the fabric that makes the look. One could wear a slip dress (see above) and accessorize it with a lovely sheer kimono over it! Wear one with leggings! Wear a LONG kimono, and arrange it to open daringly when walking! The obi-width sash helps to define (or suggest) a slim waist, and a long one is great on the tall girls among us.

I will just mention a lovely option, which is a summer favorite, even though it is winter for half of the country-the ever-popular Sundress. Or as I like to call it, the Fundress. Generally made of some light-weight cotton, the sundress is a cheery little ray of sunshine-a cinched-in waist, full skirt, usually sleeveless. It enlivens any picnic, and almost demands a bow in the hair! Breezy and bright, I dare you to have a bad time in a Fundress. I’d slip the option of poofy little sleeves, though, unless you are channeling your inner Doris Day.

Happy Freakin Halloween to one and all-and remember your dignity. Okay, never mind on that one!

Category: Style, Transgender Fashion