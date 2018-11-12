Transgender Entertainment — Trans Media Arts

Spread the love



















Hello everyone and welcome to Trans Media Arts. I am your hostess, Amanda. I will be bringing you transgender entertainment from all over the world as usual. The turkey will be on the table soon. The holiday movies are coming fast and furious now. It is November already. How time flies.

Fire!

Scary breaking news out of Malibu California, it appears that wildfires may have destroyed the home of Caitlyn Jenner. There are conflicting reports as of Saturday evening. This is a developing story. The home, which was featured a number of times in Jenner’s I Am Cait reality show. There were numerous interviews and pieces shot on location there, as well as the now famous Diane Sawyer interview.

The 3,500-square-foot secluded property, which overlooks El Pescador State Beach, boasts 360-degree mountain, ocean, and canyon views, and includes four bedrooms, four baths, and a host of other homey amenities. However you feel about Cait, you hate to see anyone lose their home. The flames surrounded, charred and may, or may not have destroyed her home. Fires about 180 miles from me here in Northern California have destroyed the town of Paradise and have been moving very swiftly due to dry conditions and strong winds. Let’s hope that Cait’s home is still standing. [Update: Jenner’s home was spared. Get the details here.]

And the Award Goes to…

Kami Sid is the face of a changing Pakistan. Sid, who is a model and actor, starred in her first film Rani, which has bagged an international award. At the NBC Universal Short Film Festival, the film’s writer and director Hammad Rizvi was given the ‘Outstanding Writer’ award. Sid maintains that the film is an on point portrayal of society’s myriad of issues, and it handles the sensitive topic of being trans in a classically conservative society very delicately. “The story was full of life and the characters were powerful. When the story and direction is powerful, the characters come to life. This is why the film won an award,” she states. She believes that trans people are talented and beautiful and just need a opportunity to shine.

The cast of Season Four of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars was announced on Friday. The contestants for the Emmy-winning series will include Naomi Smalls, Monét X Change and Gia Gunn, a transgender performer. Gia Gunn’s inclusion came as a surprise following a controversial statement about transgender identity by RuPaul, the show creator, earlier this year. It could be said that a trans performer could have an unfair advantage in how “fabulous” they look in clothing and makeup because they are taking hormones. But, according to RuPaul ,“In the 10 years we’ve been casting Drag Race, the only thing we’ve ever screened for is charisma uniqueness nerve and talent. And that will never change.”

Laura Jane and The Devouring Mothers

Our own Laura Jane Grace continues to tour America with her side project band The Devouring Mothers and the album Bought To Rot. She is enjoying a well-deserved break from her band Against Me! That she has fronted since 1997. In 2012 she transitioned and became Laura Jane Grace, and since that time has toured and released albums. It was time for her to step back from Against Me!, and do this side gig. But, fear not, Against Me! fans, the delayed 8th album and shows will be forthcoming once The Devouring Mothers runs its course. Kudos on success to Laura Jane Grace for continuing to entertain!

They Look Into They

The recent book Trans Like Me: Conversations for All of Us, by CN Lester, a British activist and singer-songwriter who identifies as nonbinary, draws from research and personal experience to question and debunk myths related to transgender identity. Lester finds precedent for the use of the pronoun “they” in literature as far back as Shakespeare and argues that transgender people have been largely excluded from historical writings and stories. The book also offers an insider’s look at Lester’s evolving understanding of gender in our society and personal struggles with self-identification.

Leyna Bloom Wants to Spread Her Wings for Victoria’s Secret

We all know the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show. But, what you may not have known was that there has been a plea for transgender models to be represented in the show. In 2012, there was a petition signed to have model Carmen Carrera included in the show. It went ignored by VS. Now, Leyna Bloom launched a Twitter campaign to become the first transgender woman to be cast in the runway spectacular. “Trying to be the first trans model of color to walk a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” she tweeted, garnering over 100,000 likes and 34,000 retweets. She’s a regular on the Chromat runway, but has yet to be contacted by Victoria’s Secret.

That’s a wrap folks! I will see you in December. Enjoy your Thanksgiving, and please, be nice to the employees who have to work on Thanksgiving and Black Friday like me.

