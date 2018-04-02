Trans Media Arts — Trans Music!

Time for some TMA. No, not “Too Much Amanda,” it’s Trans Media Arts!

March was one long month, I’ve gotta say. I’m happy that one’s behind me. Hope Springs Eternal, they say. We all need some hope in these trying times, and, of course, some Transgender Entertainment. There was a lot of transgender music news this month, so I decided to make this one all about the music, man.

History was made on The Voice Monday night, when Angel Bonilla became the first transgender contestant on the U.S. version of the show. “My name is Angel Bonilla. I was born Carlos back in the Philippines,” she told the coaches. At the age of five, Angel felt she was a girl, which was of course a challenge. “Growing up in a very conservative family, it was very difficult for my father,” she said. “When my dad saw me as a girl for the first time, he was puzzled. He’s not sure if I am his son, but he embraced me.” Angel said, “I wanted my father to be proud of me, and I’m doing this to honor him.” The show only teased the performance so you’ll have to tune in to see it.

Chicago’s Lila Star is trying to be the first Latina trans rapper. While she doesn’t know if she is, or will be or not, she is making a great attempt. Star is not only trying to become a rapper, she wants to become an actress and an activist. She played a transgender prostitute trying to escape her pimp in last year’s indie short Lakeshore Drive. She said she plays the leader of a group of activists in the upcoming ’70s-set film, A History of Wise Men, and a transgender woman desperate for sex reassignment surgery in the upcoming short film TransHeist. Lila is described as hard-working and is known for always putting her best foot forward any time she has a golden opportunity.

The band Ought have just shared the new video for Desire, from their new album, A Room Inside the World, released last month. The video opens on a shot of a snowy junkyard stacked with cars, and cuts to shots of the band performing while following a central character who by day works with cars and greasy parts, but by night, transforms into his female alter ego on stage. Director Heather Rappard says about the video, “I’ve seen a lot of videos that take on ideas around gender that have characters being assaulted, or just exoticized. I wanted this character to have a full life but be most empowered, happiest, and at peace with himself when he’s on stage at the end.” Here is the video:

Trans rocker Laura Jane Grace and the boys from Against Me! have signed on for a 14-city tour of the West Coast this May. I am going to make every effort to be there if I feel up to it. They will be swinging by here in Sacramento, CA May 19th at Goldfield Trading Post and in Berkeley, CA May 25th at the UC Theater. There is a Santa Cruz show as well on the 18th. Laura and the boys are still supporting their current album Shape Shift With Me.

Finally, Amanda Lepore has been around for many years as an American transgender model, celebutante, singer, and performance artist. According to her bio, ever since she first remembered, she knew she was a girl. “I couldn’t understand why my parents were dressing me up in boys clothing. I thought they were insane.” She has a new pop song out on Soundcloud called My Panties.

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;?&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

See y’all next time! Happy Halloween!! Hehe…just kidding, APRIL FOOLS! Happy Easter!

Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Category: Fun & Entertainment, Music