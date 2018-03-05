Trans Film, TV, Music! Trans Media Arts

Hello and welcome to Trans Media Arts, the place for all of your trans entertainment info. Beware the Ides of March! Why? Who in the hell knows. This is always a hopeful and very green month for me. The coasts are being battered by bad weather, perfect to snuggle up with TMA. Shall we?

Jeffery Tambor has officially been dropped from Transparent, the Netflix show that features Tambor as Maura, a trans parent with 3 grown kids and very messed up lives. The show garnered Tambor Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Maura in 2015 and 2016, Jill Soloway for Direction, Bradley Whitford for Best Guest star and Dustin O’Halloran for the main title theme, as well a slew of nominations. It is one of the best shows on TV period. But, there was trouble in paradise when Tambor was accused of inappropriate behavior toward two women associated with the show. The women stand by their stories, but Tambor has stated that the accusations were untrue. Amazon Studios has conducted an investigation and has decided to officially not bring Tambor back for Season 5. I cannot imagine the show without Tambor. Maura is the central character of the show. I can’t see how they are going to replace her. Some are saying that they should replace Tambor, a cis male actor, with a trans actress. Perhaps Maura went through with some FFS and voice surgery. That could be the show’s writer’s way out of this replacement pickle. Stay tuned

The pop-rock band All-American Rejects have created a two song epic crossdressing video that lead singer Tyson Ritter calls a “freeing” experience. AAR is releasing a two song EP in their bid for a comeback in the music world. Their last album entitled Kids In the Street was released in 2012. They are best known to me for their 2005 smash hit song Dirty Little Secret which resonated with me as a trans woman trying to date. Here in 2018, the band is tackling the subject of gender with their latest epic video. The 11-minute short film deals with identity and authenticity. Sweat, a seedy glam-rock song, finds the character Betsy on the mean streets turning tricks and in a bathroom stall with an androgynous hookup. Then in a contrasting piece, Close Your Eyes, we discover, tragically, Robert’s “real” life comes at a very strange price.

Oscar, Oscar!! Trans actress Daniela Vega will be the first transgender presenter ever at the 2018 Academy Awards and her fans are ecstatic. The 90th annual Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will be held on March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. Vega’s starring role in Chilean movie A Fantastic Woman has earned her amazing reviews. In the movie, Vega plays a young trans singer who is in a relationship with a much older cis man. When he dies under mysterious circumstances, her life is thrown into disarray, especially as her life as an openly trans woman draws prejudice and suspicion from members of her partner’s family. (Update: Ms. Vegas’s film won Best Foreign Language Film last night at the Academy Awards.)

There is a new book out that is described as “. . .a gorgeous book that focuses on fashion, being yourself, boys in dresses and love.” The book, The Prince and the Dressmaker is a graphic novel type that is a story about a Prince who hires a dressmaker to be able to become a different person sometimes. He becomes the trendsetting Lady Crystalia who ends up being one of the biggest influencers of women’s fashions. You can see the artwork and some of the graphic panels here.

Shea Diamond is a trans alternative indie singer who has known some tough times. In 1999, she was sentenced to 10 years in a men’s prison, but has grown from that experience and has channeled her growth and passion into music. I Am Her was released in 2016. Diamond’s first major performance of this anthem was at Harlem Pride June 2017, during Gay Pride Month. The song is about her strength and the journey that has unfolded while establishing herself as Shea Diamond.

That's all for now TMA fans! See ya next time!

Category: Fun & Entertainment, Media