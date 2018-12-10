‘Tis The Season To Be Festive

Spread the love



















The Christmas holiday season is a great time to be festive for many reasons. We love all the tinsel and traditions, and spending quality time with family, and friends. So we’ve rounded up our favorite festive blogger looks to give you some ideas of what to wear to a Christmas party, or just for an informal gathering of friends.

Whatever your plans, choosing what to wear for Christmas should be fun. Whatever your traditions, it’s always nice to pick a stand-out outfit to mark the occasion. A bit of glitz and glamour is a must and can be incorporated in a number of different ways. Whether you’re looking for a beautiful top, a dress that will make you feel a million dollars, or statement accessories to inject some wow, take a look at our gallery of fashion ideas to find inspiration for a gorgeous Christmas. Just make sure you choose an outfit that will accommodate a few mulled wines and a big meal.

LBD + Sequin Blazer or Leopard Cover Up



Glamorize your classic LBD for the holidays by adding a sequin blazer. Alexandra of Lovely Pepa complemented her sequins with a gold necklace and a small gold clutch. Complete the look with a sultry smokey eye and messy low bun, and you’ll be the star of the party. Tasi took another approach with the black bodycon dress and a leopard shrug. Both looks are trendy.

Full Skirt + Lace

This full-body skirt in a bright red hue is one of our favorite looks for myriad Christmas gatherings. Dress yours up with a semi-sheer lace top, like Rachel’s of Pink Peonies. The nude color beautifully offsets the statement red and makes the look appropriate for day or night. Accessorize with simple stud earrings and a classic clutch.

Red is the color of Christmas so don’t miss this article on The Iconic Red Dress – Sexy and Alluring for All Seasons nor our Pinterest pages on Red Dresses and Lace Outfits.

Leather Trousers + Sheer Blouse

Danielle of We Wore What absolutely kills the holiday look in a loose-fitting pair of leather trousers and a sheer top. We love how she incorporated different textures into her all-black look. Overlay a long black coat to cover up, and throw on a pair of heeled booties to elongate your legs. We talk more about the sheer look in How To Be Sexy and Sophisticated in a Sheer Blouse.

Pencil Skirt + Blouse

Heading to the annual office holiday party? Keep your look modest with a pencil skirt and sweater combo like Julia’s of Gal Meets Glam. Search for a skirt with a print and subtle sheen, and pair it with a simple blouse or sweater. Skip the tights, and opt for over-the-knee boots instead. Hint: Not into prints? Try a leather in a deep, rich color. And just in case you didn’t know, pencil skirts can be super sexy.

Embellished Mini + Sweater

Helena of Brooklyn Blonde paired an embellished mini skirt with a cable-knit sweater for an easy holiday look. It’s dressed up yet looks effortless, and we love the monochromatic color palette. Tip: Pair with nude heels to elongate your legs, and, if you must, throw on a pair of panty hose in a nude color to keep warm.

Maxi Dress

A dress is a no-brainer when it comes to classic holiday attire. Cara of Cara Loren looks beautiful in her dusty blue dress. The embellishments on the shoulders and bust add fancy detail to the column silhouette. Throw your hair up in a chignon, and add a fur coat to keep you warm. Bonus: A maxi dress that hits the ground hides your shoes, so go ahead, wear those comfy flats. The Maxi Trend is here to stay.

Party Pants + Sweater + Lace



We love this dressed-up look by Annabelle of Viva Luxury. Perfect for a festive dinner party, the soft sweater offsets the metallic pattern on her pants. Take note of how she kept the tones in the same family. (Hint: When wearing silver, pair with cool tones; gold should be paired with warm tones.) Accessorize with icy jewels and a clutch with a pop of a complementary color. Another pants look to consider are Palazzo pants which were popular in the ’60s and ’70s and are now coming back into style.

Feathers + Lace

Add texture to an all-black outfit with feathers and lace, like Wendy of Wendy’s Lookbook. It’s a luxurious look that is perfect for a night of cocktails and conversation. Swipe on a classic red lipstick, and grab a matching clutch. But there’s more in the Flirty and Sensual Lace Dress.

Pencil Dress + Statement Pumps

You can never go wrong with a classic black-and-white pencil dress. The time-honored color combination is the perfect canvas for showing off a pair of statement heels. Aimee, blogger behind Song of Style, teamed her plaid dress with bright red pumps with festive—and voluminous—bows. WoW!

Tulle Skirt

Voluminous tulle skirts are super-romantic and perfect for the holiday season. Team with an embellished top for fancy occasions, or dress it down with a basic blouse and statement accessories, as Jessie of Seams For A Desire did. Toss on a leather jacket for extra edge, and always pair with pumps to avoid looking as if you have been swallowed up by the excess fabric. And remember, the tulle skirt is not just for the young and thin and there are lots more of ideas here for wearing the skirt

Sequin Skirt



Sequins are a holiday staple, and this season we love them on billowing midi skirts. Ashley of SideSmile Style paired her silvery blue skirt with a modern, structured crop top. Metallic pumps elongate her legs, and we’re obsessed with the small bow detail on the toes. And as they say, “Oh! Those Sparkling Sequins“.

That Glittering Metallic



Go ahead and admit it. You’re extra. Between all the shimmer and metallics that seem to pop this time of year, there’s no reason not to dress like it, too.

The Allure of Velvet

There’s no better fabric for the holiday season. Comfortable for casual days and luxurious for holiday parties, velvet is a shoe-in pick for winter style. You’ll want to wear velvet for that elegant look

Jewel Tones

There’s something about this time of year that makes us want to embrace all things luxe, especially a rich color palette of emeralds, rubies, and sapphires.

Be sure and visit Sister House and Tasi’s blog, The Fashionable TG Woman, for many more great fashion ideas.

Moved to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Related

Spread the love



















Category: All TGForum Posts