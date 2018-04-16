The Occasional Woman — Springtime!

Well, hi there, readers! Looks like winter may soon end. I am so tired of my coats I can’t bear to look at them another minute! Same for boots, heavy shirts, and sweaters. So, what do the fashion mahoffs envision us in this season? More importantly, what do YOU want to look like this season?

I have been researching the scene for the past few days, and some of it looks promising; some of it just looks stupid as all get out. Let’s tiptoe through the fabric, and set our phasers to STUNning!

First of all, there seems to be a peculiar love affair going on with the decade that gave us Dynasty — yes, we’re urged to visit, or for some of us, re-visit this odd era. What was big in the Roaring ‘80s? Shoulde rpads! Hair! Jewelry! Cat fights in ornamental ponds! And this, and more…

What does this really mean to ME, you may ask? Not a whole lot, I reply. Wide, padded shoulders? No freakin way! Plastic coats? Uh, SWEAT. Also being touted are pantsuits and very high-waisted trousers, with pleats and crap. DO NOT WEAR THESE THINGS, unless you are teeny-tiny or you hate yourself.

So, what is usable? There are some throwbacks that YOU, my lovely readers, can sport with verve and panache. Pencil skirts — a home run for sure. I’d remember to wear them with a nice back-slit — easier to walk in, and let’s us showcase them LEGS. A wide belt cinching a nice waist is also a harbinger of the decade. Jewelry a bit big and showy works nicely, no need for demureness here.

The ‘80s aside, there are other trends out there, so let’s give ’em a spin.

The general consensus is that pastels are HUUUUGE this summer; the other opinion (at the same time) is that BOLD colors are boffo. Which IS it? My personal opinion is for us all to wear colors that make us feel wonderful! I kinda like pastels, in small amounts, and wear them when the mood strikes. I also love some bold colors — red, turquoise, hot pink. So I wear them when I want to be particularly noticeable. And I look awful in yellow and orange, so I almost never wear them. This works well for me, so why not try it your own self?

Other trends being foisted upon an unsuspecting populace include the use of fringe! Okay, whatever. Maybe a touch here and there, or a flapper-fringe dress is nice. Sheer fabrics — good for sleeves, or a sheer blouse WITH a camisole under it — very chi chi. Ruffles — fine if there aren’t too many. A shoulder ruffle, a hem ruffle, a touch here and there is good. Sequins! We all love them but we especially love them at NIGHT.

Other hot items are trench coats, neatly belted; checks and/or plaids-wear with care, stick to smaller ones, so as not to look like you are sporting a horse blanket. Or that you are actually a sofa. What is ALWAYS a must-wear for summer? Sunscreen! Keep some in the car, put it on before you leave the house, and re-apply frequently. Cuz skin cancer is never in fashion.

