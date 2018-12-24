The Occasional Woman — Holiday Finery

Spread the love



















Okay — Christmas Party time! Or Seasonal Party, Generic Winter Event, whatever. What choo gonna wear? And what are potential pitfalls during this season?

I think we can all agree that there will be heels involved — on your feet, not the ones who slither up and try to get with you. I think that this is one of those times when high heels, whether on boots or snazzy shoes, are a must. Sequins, rhinestones, unnecessary straps and glitter — go for it! But — with heel height comes tall responsibility! As in . . . booze. My rule — no more drinks than you have feet. Nobody looks elegant stretched out on the floor with a broken ankle, so pay attention when Drinking in Heels!

One of my favorite things about winter parties is this: there will never be a better time to wear velvet. And satin, silk, cashmere or fur. The only downside to these luxury items is cost. So, if you really want a dead-sexy cashmere sweater to wear with a sparkly skirt, do it! But go high-class, don’t cheap out on some wimpy-ass pilling cashmere, because cashmere is an investment. It can live forever, always looks classy, and makes you feel like a million bucks! And, you can get all uppity and wear that lovely item with jeans and a bumptious coat, or a swishy skirt, and look great both ways.

Velvet is much like cashmere. It looks and feels wonderful, but one must be careful with it. It can stain easily, and spilled drinks can make an untimely end of a velvet item. It can also be ruined with perspiration, and get crushed and icky. So, utilize a lovely camisole, or even have those gross (but effective) pit pads installed. I have usually considered a swell pair of velvet jeans a wardrobe necessity. Preferably black, or midnight blue, but you can always look radiant in a forest-green pair, or a rich burgundy. This is another investment item. Get a great-fitting pair and I guarantee you’ll get your money’s worth out of this purchase.

Another festive look is gorgeous lace! Not some crappy knock-off polyester jawn, but some sumptuous, frothy cream lace as an accent, a blouse or even a heavy lace mini-skirt. A lace scarf or a lined lace jacket can bring some fashion gravitas to a well-fitted pair of classy jeans, or a skirt.

Another way to go is highlighting a super-fab jacket; not one that is too heavy, but a shimmery brocade, or a short furry one is a real eye-catcher. Or a black cashmere cardigan or jacket with a sprinkling of rhinestones. Girl! Woo Hoo!

One place I think you can go on the cheap is with accessories. An understated simple dress or sweater can be punched up with some flashy jewelry, and this can sometimes be found at good thrift stores or even ho stores like Rainbow. It doesn’t have to be top-drawer; some of the fun of raucous accessories is their brash, loud appeal. Say you have a nifty black (or red, whatever) dress, but it’s gotten a wee bit tired. Wake it the hell up with a bold, shiny necklace and some loud earrings! Or an embroidered and studded purse or bracelet.

One caveat — don’t do all of these things at the same time! Velvet jeans, mohair sweater, fur jacket, high heels and a huge pendant — no. You run the risk of being mistaken for a Christmas tree. Especially if your purse lights up!

Merry Christmas, Happy Winter Tidings, Festive New Year’s Eve to all, and please don’t drive (or walk) drunk. I won’t if you won’t.

