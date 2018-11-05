The New TGForum!

Spread the love



















In the past week our I.T. department has engaged in a flurry of upgrades to TGForum. Some the changes are very visible. The red background is gone and a pristine white theme has replaced it. The Login area that was formerly on the right side of your browser has been moved to a link in the formerly black, now blue, menu bar, just under the TGF girl on the globe logo. To login and take advantage of all the features of TGForum you click on the Login link and are taken to the login page. Be sure to click the “I am not a robot” box and pick photos with stoplights, motorcycles, or store fronts as requested so the site knows you are real — then remember to pick the Login button.

Aside from these cosmetic changes we have added two features that were once part of TGForum but were dropped several years ago. We have added a chat room and a discussion forum.

To use the discussion forum you click on the link in the blue menu bar that says Transgender Forum. That takes you to the discussion board where you can post questions, give answers and share your story with your fellow TGForum users. I have added several topics to the forum that you may comment on, or you can add a topic you would like to discuss with others.

The chat feature is accessed from the cartoon speech ballon that you can find at the bottom right of your browser window. The balloon will bounce and there will be a number in it. That is how many people are logged in and available for you to connect with in chat. Clicking on the ballon will open a small window with the chat interface. Users who are logged in will appear in a list on the upper left of the window. Clicking on a user will engage them in chat. Up to five users can chat to each other at the same time. At the bottom of the left column in the chat window you will find several icons. Place your cursor over each icon to reveal it’s function. The chat feature has a lot of options besides just chatting with people on the site. There are ways to send photos, do video attachments and more. As I figure those functions out I’ll pass them on.

If you have any questions about the new features please use the Contact link with my picture down on the right side of your browser screen.

