The First Transgender Conference in New York City

New York Coming Out! October 30 2019 – November 3, 2019 at The Grand Hyatt Hotel NYC

We are extremely excited to announce our 3 day Health and Educational Conference in NYC.

New York Coming Out! is an international conference where we welcome all individuals within the transgender spectrum as well as their families, friends, and loved ones. Come celebrate your uniqueness within the transgender community and learn, inspire, and make an impact on the lives of others!

We will have many social events as well with an outing down to the Halloween parade on Thursday evening, there will be Karaoke and a meet and greet on Friday night with a Gala dinner that we are considering to have a masquerade theme!

Come Support your Community Please!!

Email for more information or visit the website.

