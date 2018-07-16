Summer is Here

For those of us who live north of the fortieth parallel June the 21st, the first day of summer, for most of us, is one of the most important days of the year and the deck barbecue season starts. My sympathies go out to the skiers, ice fishermen and ski-mobile enthusiasts.

We, my wife and I, are part of a loosely knit group of about 30 trans girls, who over the course of our very short summer hold get togethers at the their individual homes.

Some of these affairs are far enough away that one may be required to stay over night and have breakfast in the morning. Most of us travel en femme from the time we leave until we return home. A rare few have to change at the venue as they may have problems changing before they leave.

This past weekend we had one of these gatherings which required a number of us to stay over on the Saturday night.

Typically, when we arrived we were shown our room and the bathroom we would be using. Finger foods such as a cheese tray, vegetable jello, fruit, crackers and dip were available. Of course wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages for those who don’t drink alcohol, were available as ice breakers.

This time of the year the daily temperatures are usually in the high eighties so everyone drifted outside and sat on the host’s deck. The conversation flows easily and there is laughter, teasing and lots of good natured banter. Usually one knows most of the guests well but if one is not always familiar with every one it is an opportunity to get to know them better.

Most of the girls are quite mature and have families and maybe children. Usually the problems experienced are with the fact that families have become aware of the gender changes which have taken place and how the individuals dealt with the family reaction is always a great area for discussion, as the reaction of each family is different. Fortunately for some the gender change is done quite amicably but, regretfully, for others, it brings a host of problems. It of course affects the spouse and the children, if any, and can result it total alienation from the whole family. These random discussions can be very therapeutic and help the affected person to talk openly about their feelings.

Dinner is usually served buffet style and again one takes one’s food outside. Dinner may comprise hamburgers, steak or kebabs with salad and potatoes etc. While wine and beer is also available rarely does anybody become inebriated. Certainly the alcohol tends to relax those who drink it and can improve the camaraderie.

If there is a swimming pool available this might get used and as in the case of the past weekend after dark we all gathered around a bonfire.

One might ask what is the point of this article? It is to illustrate what an event like this does and allows a group of friends to get together in an atmosphere completely free of any consideration other than it is a bunch of girls who can be totally relaxed and not have to worry about any of the constraints that society places upon them. They can be exactly who they would like to be all the time without fear and frustration. The discussions range from clothing, hair removal, family of course, transgenderism and society, politics and how it affects transgenderism, and anything else which may prove interesting. Also one shouldn’t be surprised if you suddenly find yourself causing some amusement within the group. One definitely needs the ability to laugh at oneself.

These gettogethers, of which there are a few, are not designed for anything except to have fun and and a relaxing time. If also, as a result, one learns something so much the better.

