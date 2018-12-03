Retro Rerun: The TGSF Cotillion 1999 Pictorial

Spread the love



















Back in the ’90s the then editor of TGF, Cindy Martin, would put together, using photo editing and basic html code, pictorials of all sorts of things. From TGF contests to photo galleries of a specific member, and transgender community events. One such community event was the Transgender San Francisco Cotillion. (It appears to have stopped happening sometime around 2008.) Get ready to party like it’s 1999! Here is the TGSF Cotillion!

(Click on the picture below. It will open to a larger view. Use the navigation arrows << >> to move through the pictures. When you are done click on the photo to return to this page.)

Category: History, Transgender Fun & Entertainment