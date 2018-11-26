Princesses of the Night — Katherine Will Compete for a Golden Lion Award

Spread the love



















My odyssey as a female impersonator [transformista] began more than three years ago in a place called Tranxtienda, a place where I could explore my femininity in a broader way, a place that with the help of Derly and Zahyra could teach me many of the things I needed to know to be a female impersonator. Over time I met great friends and great mentors there with whom I could experience more my femininity and capture it from an artistic point of view.

One day I met a great diva that I always admired in a transvestite makeup workshop, a great diva named Roxana Miranda, an artist in every sense of the word and I met her in the least expected place. I am glad I had the honor of knowing her and sharing experiences with her. I was surprised by her great human quality and her gift of help that was easily given. After this little experience I had the privilege of finding her again in a transformism workshop where not only her but six more divas of transformism taught me their secrets and allowed me to achieve my potential by teaching me what I needed to know to appear in a show on stage. I give a thousand thanks to all of them for their great help because thanks to this knowledge shortly afterward I began appearing in shows and presentations in bars and places here in my city.

All this sum of experiences and many more referring to the transformism as an artistic proposal that gives you thousands of options to capture it, thousands of artistic options to explore it allowed me to be nominated to a very important event here in my city called GALARDONES LEÓN DORADO as a “quick artist” revelation. An experience I will live this December 6, and that later I will document my experience in the event through a blog and a video here on TGForum.

For the moment I say goodbye with this feeling of uncertainty, happiness and many feelings at the same time.

In Spanish:

Mi odisea como transformista empezó ya hace más de tres años en un lugar llamado Tranxtienda, un lugar en donde pude explorar mi feminidad de una manera más amplia, un lugar que con la ayuda de Derly y Zahyra logre potencializar muchas cosas como transformista. Con el tiempo conocí grandes amigas y grandes mentoras con las cuales pude experimentar más mi feminidad y plasmarla desde un punto artístico.

Un día conocí a una gran diva que he admirado siempre en un taller de maquillaje en tranxtienda, una gran diva llamada Roxana Miranda, una artista en todo el sentido de la palabra y que en el lugar menos esperado tube el honor de conocerla y de compartir experiencias con ella.Me sorprendió su gran calidad humana y su don de ayuda que se reflejaba con facilidad. Despues de esta pequeña experiencia tube el privilegio de volvermela a encontrar en un taller de transformismo en donde no solo ella sino seis divas más del transformismo me enseñaron sus secretos y permitirme potencializar mi propuesta de show y de puesta en escena. Doy mil gracias a todas ellas por su gran ayuda pues gracias a este conocimiento adquirido que se puso en practica al poco tiempo despues en show y presentaciones en bares y lugares acá en mi ciudad.

Toda esta suma de experiencias y muchas mas referiendome al transformismo como una propuesta artística que te da miles de opciones para plasmarla, miles de opciones artísticas para explorarla me permitió ser nominada a un evento muy importante aquí en mi ciudad llamado GALARDONES LEÓN DORADO como artista transformista revelación. Una experiencia que estaré próxima a vivir este 6 de Diciembre y que posteriormente manifestare mi experiencia por medio de un blog y un video.

Por el momento me despido con esta sensación de incertidumbre, felicidad y muchos sentimientos mas al mismo tiempo…

