Princesses of the Night — Diary of a Crossdresser “ABC of Art Drag”

A couple of months ago I was contacted through my Instagram by a very particular character. She told me about a project that would house all the artists in one place, without mentioning a any of the places where we normally do shows.

At first I said to myself, “It’s too good to be true,” but I told myself “why not” and I responded to her with a very enthusiastic affirmation. We met in my usual hangout in the center of my city called Tranxtienda.

I met a very nice woman with her boyfriend, it was a very emotional and interesting meeting at the same time. We talked a little bit about everything, foto biene, foto va. Months later ABC of Drag and Transformism Art was born. A very interesting Facebook page whose launch featured a great variety of drag artists that I had not imagined before and others who I had the honor to know before.

It was very gratifying for me to find so much talent together on the same stage, a scenario full of stories and challenges to get where they are now.

I am one more artist with same dreams and goals and i am honored to be featured on the same website with other artists in different areas.

This launch was made in a major university in my city where several students of this, who delighted in pure transformationist art in all its expression in a war of videos and photos taken by their cell phones showing maximum happiness on their faces.

I, Katherine Diaz, artist and crossdresser share with you one more achievement in my life with a bit of visibility from other artists who are also my inspiration.

