Princesas de la Noche – Diario de una Crossdresser , Mi 2018

Annually I make a special video on my YouTube channel in which I show the most important or relevant moments that have happened to me during a certain year. But this year 2018 was something special for me because I made great progress in a way that I did not expect and that I want to share with you, my dear readers in TGForum.

It all started with a vague idea of improving myself and growing as a crossdresser and being able to explore other moments, places, and experiences that would help me with my goal. I managed to work a little more on my makeup with some tips that got me recognized by a transformer of my country called Roxana Miranda, which who gave me the opportunity to be a model crossdressed on the catwalk for Transvestienda in an important LGBTI event here in my city.

That was quite an experience for me, to see and explore transformism from another angle, to feel all that adrenaline and to walk the catwalk in front of several people who watch you analytically. Shortly after I started a transformism workshop where I met again not only the talented Roxana Miranda but also with 6 other renowned female artists like Karen Michell and Madorilyn Crowford among others.

This workshop was a before and after as a crossdresser, since it was a step to entering a more demanding world of the transformism to which Roxanna was accustomed and me having to get used to being a victim of critical eyes that evaluate your physical appearance and your staging. It was in this workshop where I explored other facets that I did not know and I strengthened others that I already knew, three months later was my graduation with a show in front of 50 people in a theater in my city. A few days later my first presentation in a bar in the city and soon after, with my teammate of the Queens of Chicago called Katrina Lagrande, we achieved a great recognition in this sector of the city where the bar is located.

A few weeks later I received a call, a call that would allow me to help the LGBTI community a lot from the artistic and cultural side as a LGBTI District Counselor for a government entity in my country.

Shortly after that I was nominated to the Golden Lion as a new artist of the year. An even more demanding experience which made my transformism a bit more professional and having the option of being in other important social events such as the Red Gala and Christmas Diverse among others.

2018, a year of many pleasant experiences, of knowing great artists, a year that is leaving me with experiences and a path toward greater growth. With this sentence, I say goodbye, thanking all those people who are in my life and who have supported me in this process. Likewise, wishing not only these people, but also my readers and other HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

En Espa?ol

Anualmente hago un vídeo especial en mi canal de youtube en el cual muestro los momentos más importantes o relevantes que me han pasado durante determinado año. Pero este 2018 fue algo particular para mi debido a que logre grandes progresos de una manera que no me esperaba y que deseo compartir con ustedes, mi queridas lectoras en TGForum.

Todo empezó con una idea vaga de mejorarme y crecer como crossdresser y lograr explorar otros momentos, lugares,y demás experiencias que me ayudaran con mi objetivo.

Logré trabajar un poco más en mi maquillaje con algunos tips que me dio una transformista reconocida de mi país llamada Roxana Miranda, la cual me dio la oportunidad de ser una modelo transformista de pasarela para Transxtienda en un importante evento LGBTI aquí en mi ciudad. Esa fue toda una experiencia para mi, ver y explorar el transformismo desde otro ángulo, sentir toda esa adrenalina y hacer pasarela en frente de varias personas que te observan de forma analítica.

Al poco tiempo empecé un taller de transformismo en donde me encontré de nuevo no solamente a la talentosa Roxana Miranda sino también con otras 6 reconocidas transformistas como Karen Michell y Madorilyn Crowford entre otras. Fue este taller un antes y un despues como crossdresser, ya que era entrar a un mundo más exigente del transformismo al que estaba acostumbrada y el tener que acostumbrarte a ser víctima de ojos críticos que evalúan tu apariencia física y tu puesta en escena.

Fue en este taller donde exploré otras facetas que desconocía y fortalecí otras que ya conocia, tres meses después fue mi graduación con un show al frente de 50 personas en un teatro de mi ciudad, a los pocos días mi primera presentación en un bar de la ciudad y al poco tiempo junto con mi compañera de equipo de las Queens of Chicago llamada Katrina Lagrande, logramos tener un gran reconocimiento en este sector de la ciudad en donde esta ubicado el bar.

Pocas semanas despues recibo una llamada, una llamada que me va a permitir ayudar mucho a la comunidad LGBTI desde la parte artística y culturar como Consejera Distrital LGBTI para una entidad del gobierno de mi país. Pero aun así y al poco tiempo fui nominada al León Dorado como artista transformista revelación del año. Una experiencia aun más exigente la cual hizo mi transformismo un poco más profesional y el tener la opción de estar en otros importantes eventos sociales como la Gala Roja y Navidad Diversa entre otras.

2018, un año de muchas experiencias gratas , de conocer grandes artistas, un año que se va dejandome experiencias y un camino trazado hacia un crecimiento mayor .

Con esta frase me despido dándole gracias a todas aquellas personas que están en mi vida y me han apoyado en este proceso. De igual manera deseándole no solamente a estas personas, sino también a mis lectoras y demás HAPPY HOLIDAYS

