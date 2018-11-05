Photos From the Henry David Halloween Ball 2018

| Nov 5, 2018 | Reply
This was a big year for The Henry David Halloween Ball. This past Wednesday night marked the 50th year of fabulous Halloween frolics. Henry David, a jeweler in Philadelphia, Pa. started throwing these extravagant parties in 1968. Each year the turnout grew and he kept moving to bigger and bigger venues. The party attract between 2000 and 3000 guests on the weekend. A week night party (they are always on Halloween) like this past one gets closer to 2000 people. Here are the photos from the event. See if you can sort out the boys dressed as girls from the girls.

DSCN2522
DSCN2523
DSCN2524
DSCN2525
DSCN2526
DSCN2527
DSCN2528
DSCN2529
DSCN2532
DSCN2535
DSCN2536
DSCN2537
DSCN2539
DSCN2541
DSCN2542
DSCN2543
DSCN2544
DSCN2547
DSCN2548
DSCN2549

