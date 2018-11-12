Philly Transgender Wellness Conference 19

Spread the love



















Planning for PTWC19 is underway and it’s expected to be bigger and more exciting than ever!

The conference is looking for workshop proposals on a diverse range of topics that appeal to a wide spectrum of transgender individuals, their families and friends, including workshops for parents and children. In addition to lecture style workshops, they highly encourage you to submit proposals for interactive workshops, panels, group discussions and “show-and-tells.”

They are especially interested in presenters and workshops that give voice to those who are marginalized or less often heard, such as: trans people of color, those who identify as gender non-binary, youth and elders, immigrants, indigenous communities, deaf, and disabled people.

Proposals may be submitted for either, or both, of the conference’s two tracks:

General Track, which offers workshops on a broad range of topics relevant to the trans community

Professional Track whose workshops in finance, medical, behavioral health, and legal qualify for continuing education credits. NOTE: For 2019 ProTrack has been expanded to three days (up from two in 2018), so more workshops are available.

To learn more, or to submit a proposal, visit the Mazzoni Center website.

