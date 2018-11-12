Philadelphia Trans Awareness Week Summit!

Spread the love



















Mazzoni Center will host a series of events for Trans Awareness Week through the OUR Way program to continue bringing visibility and awareness to transgender and gender nonconforming people.

Community Engagement Coordinator of the OUR Way program, Tatyana Woodard, says that the week of events is designed to advance the momentum started at the Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference in August. “These events are crucial to providing a space for the community to discuss their frustrations with President Trump’s attack on the community and the high rates of trans deaths within the last year,” she said.

Information about the Summit, which runs November 13-17, is posted on the Mazzoni Center Website.

